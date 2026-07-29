Prop Firm Risk Guardian Daily Loss Drawdown
- Utilities
-
Yuki NakayamaMT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 29 July 2026
Survive your prop firm challenge and keep your funded account alive. Prop Firm Risk Guardian is a real-time discipline panel for funded and challenge accounts: it shows exactly how close you are to breaching your daily loss limit and trailing max drawdown, and the largest lot you may fire right now without crossing the line.
What it tracks
It tracks the three numbers that end challenges: your used daily loss against the limit, with the remaining buffer and a reset countdown; your maximum drawdown on a trailing high-water-mark basis (the 2025-2026 prop standard) or static-from-initial, switchable on the panel; and your progress toward the profit target. A single status - SAFE, CAUTION or LOCKDOWN - colours the whole panel so you feel the risk at a glance.
MAX LOT NOW
The centrepiece is MAX LOT NOW: the largest position a full stop-out can lose without breaching the binding limit, back-solved with the platform's own profit calculation. Drag the stop-distance bar and watch the lot resize live - so you never size a trade that could blow the account on one stop.
The panel
A clean rounded card that you can drag, resize (S / M / L / XL) and snap to a corner - it remembers its position. Presets cover popular 5 percent and 10 percent prop-firm rule sets, plus a fully custom mode. Bilingual English / Japanese, amounts shown in your account currency. Lightweight, no DLLs - and free.
How to use
Drop it on any chart of your funded or challenge account, pick a preset or set custom rules, choose your stop distance with the slider, and trade within the buffers - the status tells you when to ease off.
Free version vs PRO
The free panel shows you how close you are to a breach; it cannot stop one. Prop Firm Risk Guardian PRO is the enforcement layer: the instant a daily-loss or drawdown limit is hit it flattens every position and blocks new trades, and its one-click BUY / SELL fires at the computed max lot with the stop already attached and a two-tap confirm against misclicks. One prevented breach pays for the licence many times over: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183496
Important: MetaTrader has no pre-trade hook for manual orders, so the guard reacts - it auto-flattens on breach. It is a safety net, not a lock that prevents you from clicking. This is a utility; the free version places no trades of its own and makes no profit claims.
What it tracks
It tracks the three numbers that end challenges: your used daily loss against the limit, with the remaining buffer and a reset countdown; your maximum drawdown on a trailing high-water-mark basis (the 2025-2026 prop standard) or static-from-initial, switchable on the panel; and your progress toward the profit target. A single status - SAFE, CAUTION or LOCKDOWN - colours the whole panel so you feel the risk at a glance.
MAX LOT NOW
The centrepiece is MAX LOT NOW: the largest position a full stop-out can lose without breaching the binding limit, back-solved with the platform's own profit calculation. Drag the stop-distance bar and watch the lot resize live - so you never size a trade that could blow the account on one stop.
The panel
A clean rounded card that you can drag, resize (S / M / L / XL) and snap to a corner - it remembers its position. Presets cover popular 5 percent and 10 percent prop-firm rule sets, plus a fully custom mode. Bilingual English / Japanese, amounts shown in your account currency. Lightweight, no DLLs - and free.
How to use
Drop it on any chart of your funded or challenge account, pick a preset or set custom rules, choose your stop distance with the slider, and trade within the buffers - the status tells you when to ease off.
Free version vs PRO
The free panel shows you how close you are to a breach; it cannot stop one. Prop Firm Risk Guardian PRO is the enforcement layer: the instant a daily-loss or drawdown limit is hit it flattens every position and blocks new trades, and its one-click BUY / SELL fires at the computed max lot with the stop already attached and a two-tap confirm against misclicks. One prevented breach pays for the licence many times over: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183496
Important: MetaTrader has no pre-trade hook for manual orders, so the guard reacts - it auto-flattens on breach. It is a safety net, not a lock that prevents you from clicking. This is a utility; the free version places no trades of its own and makes no profit claims.