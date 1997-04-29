Trade Table EP

This trading utility is a universal solution for active traders, allowing you to simplify and automate the chart workflow to the maximum extent. Its key features include:

Pre-setting TP and SL: Before placing a trade on the chart, you can set the Take Profit and Stop Loss parameters in advance. This enables you to determine exit levels ahead of time and protect your capital from unexpected market movements.

Opening trades in both directions: The utility supports opening both long (buy) and short (sell) positions, giving traders the flexibility to operate in various market conditions.

Mass closing of trades: At any moment, you can close all active trades with a single action, which is especially useful in unforeseen situations or for quickly securing profits/limiting losses.

This utility is optimized for effective trade management, allowing traders to focus on market analysis without spending extra time on routine operations.



