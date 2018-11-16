Leading And Lagging Indicators Dashboard

4.88

LEADING AND LAGGING INDICATORS DASHBOARD

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it.

This dashboard scans all time frames(M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1) and shows up trend and down trend for MACD, PSAR, RSI, STOCHASTIC, MOVING AVERAGE, BOLLINGER BANDS by changing the colours of the relevant boxes.  It also shows candle stick pattern such as PINBAR, ENGULFING and current candle raising or dropping.  The default color for up trend is blue and down trend is red.

DASHBOARD

·         INDICATOR ON/OFF BUTTON:  click the button to select which indicator and candle stick pattern to activate.

·         SEND ALERT ON/OFF BUTTON:  click the button to select which time frame to send signal for pop-up desktop alert and note a comment on top right corner of MT4 screen.

·         SIGNAL: all the selected indicators and candle stick must be of the same color for signal to be up trend or down trend.

·         MACD: at closed candle , main signal  line above zero is up trend and below zero is down trend

·         PSAR: at closed candle , dot appeared  above candle is down trend  and below candle is up trend

·         RSI: at closed candle, line above OVER SOLD is down trend and below OVER BOUGHT is up trend

·         STOCHASTIC: main and signal line above OVER SOLD is down trend and below OVER BOUGHT is up trend.

·         MOVING AVERAGE: candle closed above MA line is up trend and below is down trend.

·         BOLLINGER BANDS: candle closed above mid band is up trend and below is down trend.

·         PINBAR: bullish candle with long lower wick than body size is up trend and bearish candle with long upper wick than body size is down trend. The length of long wick must be longer than its candle body by a certain ratio.

·         ENGULFING: bullish engulfing is up trend and bearish engulfing is down trend.

·         CURRENT CANDLE: Unfinished candle with rising price is up trend and dropping price is down trend, relative to open price of each time frame.

INPUT PARAMETERS

All the indicators parameters for MACD 1, MACD 2, PSAR, STOCHASTIC, RSI, MOVING AVERAGE, BOLLINGER BANDS and PINBAR can be changed as of your preference.


Reviews 11
52910257
35
52910257 2022.07.08 13:21 
 

MELHOR QUE MUITO INDICADOR PAGO POR AI...

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.12.13 19:55 
 

Brilliant, thanks.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2021.03.25 16:09 
 

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Harami Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Harami is a two candle pattern with recent candle formed inside the previous candle's high and low . It represents indecision in the market and is used for breakout price action trading strategy.  This indi fires all signals to a dashboard on the chart including pop_up alert, push to phone notification and email. Harami has two types, bullish and bearish pattern. Enter long for bullish Harami and enter short for bearish Harami. Inputs : Currency Symbols: EURUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,USDCAD (default) , u
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Intraday Setup
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Intraday Setup Indicator uses Bollinger Bands as a main indicator to find a good setup filtered with candle stick pattern  such as engulfing and pin bar. This is great tool for those who trade with Bollinger bands for entry or use it as a filter for trend. It is suggested to use a higher time frame when using this tool. There are many input setting for user to conveniently find a good probability setup. 
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Experts
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Che Jeib Che Said
5 (1)
Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert   whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. For paid version click here  . INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ===== FIBO(High & Low)===== Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn from daily high to daily low or vise vers
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BBMA Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
BBMA INDI https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Indicator marks entry set-up for buy and sell. It will also send alerts when arrow forms, including via push notification to your mobile phone. It is very convenient when you want to be notified of the entry set-up while you are away from your chart. It also calculates maximum pips gained for each 1st set-up. Setting ·          You could choose two types of alert, pop-up desktop and push notification to your mobile phone. ·
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Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Martingale and Hedging
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
MARTINGALE & HEDGING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products MARTINGALE & HEDGING is a fully automated EA that uses martingale and hedging strategy. This expert is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1   Lot: lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed. Multiplier: lot multiplier. Pip Step: distance in
PO Martingale
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
PO MARTINGALE https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment : user comment Magic No : unique EA Number Time Frame : default is H1 Max Spread : EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.   Lot : lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Pip Step: distance between orders. Multiplier: l
HyBridBot
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
HyBridBot https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products HyBridBot trades at trending market utilizing money management which includes percentage of risked money, reward to risk ratio,stop loss and take profit. It applies our hybrid strategy with capital protection should the market not going in our favor. INPUTS TRADE COMMENT: user trade comment. Magic No: trade unique number for this robot. Time Frame: default is H1. Percent Trade Risk (%): percentage of account balance or free marg
Base Trading System MTF
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Base Trading System (MTF) MULTI TIME FRAME For Single Time Frame click here  BASE TRADING SYSTEM MTF is a useful tool to trade with simple strategy. It draws automatically base up for long trade and base down for short trade. Clear trade when base is going opposite direction. User can trade by instant market entry or by pending order entry. It depends on user best strategy. input: Arrow UP, Arrow DOWN. Base Box Color- UP base box , DOWN base box, UP base shadow, Down base shadow.
Fibo Arrow
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products FIBO ARROW This indicator draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ===== FIBO(High & Low)===== Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn f
MA BuzzQue
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
MA BuzzQue This EA uses MovingAverages for entry and trend following. It has the following features: Recovery trades by martingale.  Trading hours  Money Management to close all positions if floating loss is reached. Moving Average parameters can be changed for both trend and entry. Take Profit and Stop Loss. INPUTS Trade Comment- customize comment. Stop New Entry- can be ON/OFF.  Max Spread-Maximum spread allowed to open first new position. Magic No.- this ea unique trade number. Lot- lot siz
BreakOut BO55QU
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
BREAKOUT BO55QU uses break out strategy  based on set time frame. It places pending orders at high and low of the break out box. It is designed for easy to use with target profit and capital protection.  INPUTS Magic Number-trade unique number Trade Comment-custom trade comment Deposit($)- amount of money deposited for calculation. Take Profit(Pips)- value in pips Stop Loss(Pips)-value in pips Lot Size-default is 0.1 Lot Multiplier-default is 1.3 Max Lot Size- default is 100 Max Order- maximum n
STOCH and RSI Alert Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This dashboard is a great tool for user who trade using Stochastic and Relative Strength Index(RSI). It is an upgrading from STOCH and RSI Alert product. For details and free download please click here .  It monitors multi currency pairs on multi-time frame. It fires signal to mobile phone, pop-up alert and send email. Please go through all the pictures below for detail descriptions of the inputs and parameters.
Moving Average Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup". 2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn". 3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP". 4. Previous bar that has just crossed down  and closed the MA line - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboa
STOCH and RSI EA
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
STOCH and RSI EA  This EA has been developed from the STOCH and RSI ALERT indicator (  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32916  ). Please click the link to get a free download. It is a good tool many like to use it. Hence, with this EA, users will be able to put their strategy for automation.  Input:  Magic No: EA unique trade number. Trade Comment: custom order comment. Use Auto Lot: set to true -to use auto lot size. Auto Lot Size Percent(%): percent from balance to calculate money to ris
MA Crossover Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner   This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover  across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP". 2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN". 3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP". 4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed
Fibo Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ON Email:set to true will send email
DBD and RBR
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN: This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern  and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade. This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled. The color and size for DBD  and RBR can be changed. 
DBD and RBR EA
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
This EA trades using DROP BASE DROP (DBD) and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) candlestick patterns. It enters positions at potential signal arrows that retrace from DBD or RBR  zones. The EA also comes with a dashboard for easy and quick monitoring of the open trades. It trades multi currency and multi time frames by only attached to one chart. In the inputs setting, user can find all the necessary parameters for trading such as magic number, take profit, stop loss, colors, money management, alert signal
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52910257
35
52910257 2022.07.08 13:21 
 

MELHOR QUE MUITO INDICADOR PAGO POR AI...

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:01 
 

for testing

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.12.13 19:55 
 

Brilliant, thanks.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2021.03.25 16:09 
 

top

Jacob Kilaga
28
Jacob Kilaga 2020.09.25 20:35 
 

very nice indicator

aodthth
440
aodthth 2020.04.02 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ken Andrews
38
Ken Andrews 2019.11.03 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Qun Li
579
Qun Li 2019.06.06 00:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Deon Loubser
269
Deon Loubser 2019.05.01 18:14 
 

Good indicator dashboard. ADX in new version makes it even better.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2019.03.21 04:28 
 

This is a very useful tool, it would be even better if it covered all 28 pairs! 05/06/2019 Superb update, probably one of the best free indicators available!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.01 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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