Support resistanses show
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
.....................................hi.......................
................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses
.....................we have a lot of ways...............................
it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows
.......................today i write on of thems..........................
........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses
.........................and it will draw horisontal llines.....................
support and resistance is a no show