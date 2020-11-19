Support resistanses show

.....................................hi.......................

................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses

.....................we have a lot of ways...............................

it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows





.......................today i write on of thems..........................

........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses

.........................and it will draw horisontal llines.....................