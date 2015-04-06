Unleashed False Breakout EA

Unleashed  False Breakout EA strategy trade idea is Support & Resistance key level of price action. Price breakout  Support & Resistance  than reverse in the zone. Before execute order horizontal line will appear on the key level of  Support & Resistance .When there's open order and losses, it will automatically recover the amount of losses on the next execute order as profit.

  • Blue (support)
  • Pink (resistance)

Timeframe:

  • M30
  • H1
Currency:
  • USDCAD
  • EURUSD
  • XAUUSD
*Note on the input take profit in (%) is in dollars*
        Try it on strategy tester before apply on the real account.


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        EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.74 (568)
        Experts
        EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
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        Lachezar Krastev
        5 (18)
        Experts
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        Lee Samson
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        Experts
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        Leonid Arkhipov
        4.89 (18)
        Experts
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        Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
        2.5 (6)
        Experts
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        4.94 (34)
        Experts
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        Grid Scalper EA
        ENTWINED
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        Automated strategies are commonly used by institutional investors, banks, and hedge funds due to their ability to handle large volumes of trades with greater precision and efficiency. However, they are also increasingly being adopted by individual traders who use trading platforms that offer automated trading capabilities.  While a profit of 10 percent   may seem small ,   it can add up over time with consistent trading . It is important to note that trading involves risks, and traders should a
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