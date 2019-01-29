PZ ADX Trader EA
- Experts
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- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 22 September 2022
This EA trades using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It offers many entry strategies and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- It implements 4 different entry strategies
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Implements a martingale feature
- Filter trading by hours and weekdays
- Built-in money management
The four entry strategies available are the following, which can be enabled or disabled independently.
- Trade when ADX is over 25 (+DI/-DI determines direction)
- Trade fractal breakouts confirmed by ADX (+DI/-DI determines direction)
- Trade +DI/-DI crossovers with ADX level
- Trade +DI/-DI crossovers
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- ADX Settings - This parameter group holds the ADX settings.
- Trading Settings - Enable or disable trading setups at will.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
- Time Settings: Enter the desired trading hours of the EA.
- Weekday Settings: Enable or disable the trading days of the week.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expectThis EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
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