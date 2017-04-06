EA White Arbitrage

4.33

Advisor uses 6 trading strategies you can customize each strategy separately. Powered by 7 pairs and 1 timeframe M1 and uses a variety of trading systems. This increases the chances of stable growth and reduces the influence of one pair.

The robot uses intelligent averaging system.

Advisor is able to self-adjust their work. Instead of searching for values ​​satisfying historical prices for each pair, the adviser uses the values ​​effective on all cylinders, which increases the likelihood of good results on the future price movements.

Advisor adapts to any market behavior (trend or the flat).

It does not need complex trading conditions or high execution speed, works with any broker and does not consume excessive computer resources.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql


Pairs and timeframes

The adviser works on the following pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF, and timeframes: M1.


Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the adviser (when used at recommended pairs) - $ 3000 or $ 30 cents.


Options

  • Show_Info_Panel — Use the information panel. (FALSE - fast backtest)
  • Order Type — Selection of the direction of trade.
  • Order Comment — Comments to the order.
  • Slippage — Permissible slippage before order triggering.
  • Information_graphics — Information on the chart.
  • Start_Lot — Starting lot.
  • Max_Lot — Maximum lot.

6 blocks settings separately for each strategy:

  • strategy 1:
    • Lot Multiplier — Multiplication lot.
    • Step Order 2 — Order Step 2.
    • Step Order 3 — Order Step 3.
    • Step Order 4 — Order Step 4.
    • Step Order 5 — Order Step 5.
    • Step Order 6 — Order Step 6.
    • Step Order 7 — Order Step 7.
    • Step Order 8 — Order Step 8.
    • Step Order 9 — Order Step 9.
    • Step Order 10 — Order Step 10.
    • bars for Next Order —  The distances between the orders in bars.
    • Virtual Trailing Stop — Points trailing when profit position.
    • Virtual Trailing Step — Step trailing when profit position.

General parameters trailing stop the total bezubytka strategy for strategies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6:

  • Virtual Trailing Stop BS Zero — Points trailing when profit position.
  • Virtual Trailing Step BS Zero — Step trailing when profit position.

Trade within the week:

  • Monday — If true, trade on Monday.
  • Tuesday — If true, trade on Monday.
  • Wednesday — If true, trade on Wednesday.
  • Thursday — If true, trade on Thursday.
  • Friday — If true, the trade on Friday.

time intraday trade:

  • Use time — If true, there is a trade in time.
  • Time_Setting — Server Time or the time of the computer.
  • GMT_mode — offset determination server time broker mode with respect to GMT. (0 - unused).
  • Every_Day_Start — start time (hh: mm).
  • Every_Day_End — end time (hh: mm).

off time on Friday:

  • Use time — If true, the trade is on time.
  • Time_Setting — Server Time or the time of the computer.
  • GMT_mode — offset determination server time broker mode with respect to GMT. (0 - unused).
  • Disable_in_Friday — finishing time on Friday (hh: mm).
Reviews 6
beair411
265
beair411 2022.06.11 02:07 
 

awesome. very profitable. thank you. 10 stars.

Patrick Maser
134
Patrick Maser 2021.10.18 21:08 
 

sehr zufrieden ...

Eduardo Alves
23
Eduardo Alves 2020.04.03 06:13 
 

works perfectly, has an excellent hit rate, and even balances losing orders with winning ones. but I miss a risk limit (as a percentage), to be 100% perfect.

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BB Return mt4
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
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Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
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Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
EA Gideon
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Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
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Ruslan Pishun
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Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
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beair411
265
beair411 2022.06.11 02:07 
 

awesome. very profitable. thank you. 10 stars.

Patrick Maser
134
Patrick Maser 2021.10.18 21:08 
 

sehr zufrieden ...

Robert Schnekenburger
44
Robert Schnekenburger 2021.06.13 22:38 
 

am 11.06.21 musste ich den Roboter abschalten, er hat nur gekauft und gekauft, bis zum unvermeidlichen Kollaps.

Eduardo Alves
23
Eduardo Alves 2020.04.03 06:13 
 

works perfectly, has an excellent hit rate, and even balances losing orders with winning ones. but I miss a risk limit (as a percentage), to be 100% perfect.

Vasiliy Sergeev
330
Vasiliy Sergeev 2019.04.10 20:34 
 

Очень хорошо что можно взять в аренду на пол года что бы потестить систему!

Установил на одну валютную пару и отбил полугодовую аренду за неделю!

Очень нравится советник, рекомендую к покупке, даёт вполне достойные результаты в торговле, окупит себя очень быстро и принесёт прибыль. Работаю им пока что две недели и результаты в реальной торговле радуют!

Ronfx00
550
Ronfx00 2017.07.17 19:23 
 

Good EA with closing positions fast because of it Virtual Trailing and also like the way it trades.

Keep up the good work Ruslan and I like this EA.

Greeting Ron.

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