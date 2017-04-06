EA White Arbitrage

Advisor uses 6 trading strategies you can customize each strategy separately. Powered by 7 pairs and 1 timeframe M1 and uses a variety of trading systems. This increases the chances of stable growth and reduces the influence of one pair.

The robot uses intelligent averaging system.

Advisor is able to self-adjust their work. Instead of searching for values ​​satisfying historical prices for each pair, the adviser uses the values ​​effective on all cylinders, which increases the likelihood of good results on the future price movements.

Advisor adapts to any market behavior (trend or the flat).

It does not need complex trading conditions or high execution speed, works with any broker and does not consume excessive computer resources.





Pairs and timeframes

The adviser works on the following pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF, and timeframes: M1.





Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the adviser (when used at recommended pairs) - $ 3000 or $ 30 cents.





Options

Show_Info_Panel — Use the information panel. (FALSE - fast backtest)

Use the information panel. (FALSE - fast backtest) Order Type — Selection of the direction of trade.

Selection of the direction of trade. Order Comment — Comments to the order.

Comments to the order. Slippage — Permissible slippage before order triggering.

Permissible slippage before order triggering. Information_graphics — Information on the chart.

Information on the chart. Start_Lot — Starting lot.

Starting lot. Max_Lot — Maximum lot.

6 blocks settings separately for each strategy:

strategy 1:

Lot Multiplier — Multiplication lot.

Multiplication lot.

Step Order 2 — Order Step 2.

Order Step 2.

Step Order 3 — Order Step 3.

Order Step 3.

Step Order 4 — Order Step 4.

Order Step 4.

Step Order 5 — Order Step 5.

Order Step 5.

Step Order 6 — Order Step 6.

Order Step 6.

Step Order 7 — Order Step 7.

Order Step 7.

Step Order 8 — Order Step 8.

Order Step 8.

Step Order 9 — Order Step 9.

Order Step 9.

Step Order 10 — Order Step 10.

Order Step 10.

bars for Next Order — The distances between the orders in bars.

The distances between the orders in bars.

Virtual Trailing Stop — Points trailing when profit position.

Points trailing when profit position.

Virtual Trailing Step — Step trailing when profit position.

General parameters trailing stop the total bezubytka strategy for strategies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6:

Virtual Trailing Stop BS Zero — Points trailing when profit position.

Points trailing when profit position. Virtual Trailing Step BS Zero — Step trailing when profit position.

Trade within the week:

Monday — If true, trade on Monday.

If true, trade on Monday. Tuesday — If true, trade on Monday.

If true, trade on Monday. Wednesday — If true, trade on Wednesday.

If true, trade on Wednesday. Thursday — If true, trade on Thursday.

If true, trade on Thursday. Friday — If true, the trade on Friday.

time intraday trade:

Use time — If true, there is a trade in time.

— If true, there is a trade in time. Time_Setting — Server Time or the time of the computer.

— Server Time or the time of the computer. GMT_mode — offset determination server time broker mode with respect to GMT. (0 - unused).

— offset determination server time broker mode with respect to GMT. (0 - unused). Every_Day_Start — start time (hh: mm).

start time (hh: mm). Every_Day_End — end time (hh: mm).

off time on Friday: