Vermont
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 October 2018
- Activations: 10
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market.
Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit.
Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop.
Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m.
Settings:
- Comment to order - Comment to opened orders;
- Take profit points - Take profit points;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- MaxRisk - Maximum risk per trade;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot is the same;
- Start Trailing Stop - Start a trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Step of the trailing stop;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Whether to use the trading time?
- The hour of commencement of trade - The hour of commencement of trade;;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - The hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - - Minute of the end of trade;
- Sar TF - Timeframe for the SAR indicator;
- SAR-step - SAR indicator step;
- SAR-maximum - The maximum of the SAR indicator;
- Max Slippage - Maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - The magic number.