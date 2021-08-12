Tug
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels.
Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level.
If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal.
- Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
- Dangerous trading methods are not used.
Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.
Advisor installation procedure:
- Open 4 charts of currency pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD);
- Drag the Tug advisor from the navigator window onto each chart.
- It is recommended to use a remote server (VPS) for smooth operation.
Settings:
- This LOT: - this lot
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of funds on the account (if 0 lot here will be "This LOT");
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Fractal TF - Timeframe of the Fractals indicator;
- Bands Period - period of the Bands indicator;
- Bands Deviations - Deviation of the Bands indicator;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of working time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Show info text? - Display of information text;
- Text size - Text size;
- Text color - Text color;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number;
- Comments - Commentary on the expert's trades.