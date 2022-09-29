Fx Lion Gold Trading

 ...

*** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955

EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)

work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick 

The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use

-EA does not martingale 

-EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect funds.

-Let this advisor make a profit for you. (Only use the XAUUSD timeframe on H4.)

-Minimum deposit = 100

- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

Broker with 2-digits or 3-digits of XAUUSD , (stop level 0)

- Recommended Broker = ic markets raw spread , pepperstone, ( account low spread )

-EA will enter the high-low and support-resistance points. By pending order will delete and enter pending. New on next day server time Allow EA to run for about 1 month using the set file I sent you and you will see the profit.


- You don't need to do anything, use the set file we provide and let the EA make a profit for you.

-SET FILE XAUUSD H4https://shorturl.asia/cV3hk

...

SETTINGS.

Title
Setting
 Lots size  fix lots
 Mode_Auto_Lots  true = Auto lots , false = fix lots
 SL
 stop loss
 Tp
 take profit
 Start_candle_ID
 The nearest candlestick or the first candle to set.
 End_candle_ID
 The furthest candle or the last candle set.
 price_offset
 distance of support, resistance, highest price, lowest price of panding orders
 Trailing_stop
 Trailing_stop
 Trailing_step

 Trailing_step



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After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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FX Dragon North Indicators
Mr Viwat Kongthon
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FX Dragon North Indicators is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. Recommended time frame (XAUUSD:M5,M15,M30,H1,H4.) , (Forex: H1,H4,DAY) Can be combined with EA FX Dragon North X to increase the accuracy of EA FX Dragon North X and make more profit. ... SETTINGS Alerts -   on off audible alerts. E-mail notification - on off. email notifications. Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.
EA FX Dragon North X
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
*** This month's promotion price is $99  After that, the price will be raised to $199  FX Dragon North is an expert advisor specially designed for trading gold (XAUUSD M5).  Execution is based on opening an order using the FX Dragon indicator , so the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy. - Compatible with the FX Dragon North indicator for more accurate order entry. - Let this advisor profit for you (only use XAUUSD time frame with M5). - Leverage 1: 100 or more is recommended. - Lo
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Yousef Abd Alhameed A F Shaheen
472
Yousef Abd Alhameed A F Shaheen 2022.10.12 13:15 
 

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Mr Viwat Kongthon
438
Reply from developer Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.11.24 17:13
You can set a higher sell stop or close it completely. I will send you my profitable settings. and i am updating new version soon , It will not issue a nonsense order, but will enter the high-low and support-resistance points. By pending order will delete and enter pending. New on next day server time Allow EA to run for about 1 month using the set file I sent you and you will see the profit.
please don't be impatient, Please test the strategy with a demo account first to gain your confidence. *** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955
Jack888
66
Jack888 2022.10.04 11:04 
 

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Mr Viwat Kongthon
438
Reply from developer Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.11.24 17:14
It only takes you 1 day to judge.
You should give yourself 1-2 months of profits and education to judge.
You can use the settings I posted in the comments for blacktest and demo and real accounts. Please note that there will be times when there are wins and losses. And you can set it as you want as well.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87050?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+New+Rating006#!tab=comments *** Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955
JiJoon Kimisou
21
JiJoon Kimisou 2022.10.02 05:20 
 

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Mr Viwat Kongthon
438
Reply from developer Mr Viwat Kongthon 2022.10.02 05:23
thank . You can inform me at any time.
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