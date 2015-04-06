The Golden Pharaoh EA2

Hello all

The expert works on the moving average indicator

Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index

Entering into a profit deal 5 pips

If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot

With the closure of all together on a profit of 5 points

Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade

Work on the M15.

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





15 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01



