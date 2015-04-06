The Golden Pharaoh EA2
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello all
The expert works on the moving average indicator
Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index
Entering into a profit deal 5 pips
If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot
With the closure of all together on a profit of 5 points
Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade
Work on the M15.
Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips
Time Frame:
15 Minute Time frame
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01