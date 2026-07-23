Golden Expert Dual Engine

Golden Expert Dual Engine - Project Overview and Description
Introduction and Evolution
Golden Expert Dual Engine is the advanced, next-generation upgrade of the original "Golden Expert" automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 4. The original version was highly regarded for its stability, but it relied on monitoring a single timeframe at a time, which occasionally led to periods of low trading activity or vulnerability to sudden market noise.

This upgraded Dual Engine version introduces a synchronized dual-analysis system. It allows the software to trade two completely different market perspectives at the same time from one single user setup, significantly increasing the overall win rate and smoothing out the account growth curve without increasing your total risk.

The "Dual Engine" Mechanism Explained
In plain terms, standard trading robots are usually blind to what is happening on other charts. If you set a robot to a 4-Hour chart, it has no idea what happened in the last 60 minutes. The Dual Engine upgrade changes this by giving the software two independent "eyes" that look at two different market speeds simultaneously:

The 1-Hour (H1) Engine: This acts as the agility engine. It scans shorter-term price movements, catching quicker, high-probability setups and maintaining an active trading rhythm so your capital is utilized efficiently.

The 4-Hour (H4) Engine: This acts as the anchor. It looks at the bigger picture, identifying major, rock-solid market trends that are immune to minor daily market panics.

The entire system runs quietly behind the scenes on just a single opened chart. You do not need to open multiple windows or manage separate files. The robot automatically handles the data streams from both timeframes simultaneously.

Independent Intelligence per Timeframe
To ensure that the two engines do not conflict or jam each other's trades, the upgrade separates their management systems. Each timeframe operates with its own unique parameters, allowing the robot to customize its behavior based on the chart it is analyzing:

Customized Targets and Stops: The 1-Hour engine utilizes tighter stop-losses and profit targets because short-term movements require precision. The 4-Hour engine uses wider targets, giving major market trends enough room to breathe.

Slippage and Modify Thresholds: Because the 1-Hour market moves faster, it is given tighter execution rules to react instantly to price turns. The 4-Hour engine uses more generous thresholds to filter out insignificant price fluctuations.

Unique Order Tracking (Magic Numbers): The system assigns distinct digital ID numbers to trades opened by the 1-Hour engine and the 4-Hour engine. This ensures the robot never accidentally modifies, miscalculates, or deletes an order belonging to the other timeframe.

Built-in Safety, Risk Percentage, and Compounding
While the core formula of the original Golden Expert remains authentic and untouched, its protective armor has been heavily reinforced to survive extreme market conditions and maximize account growth:

Automatic Risk Percentage and Compounding: Instead of using a fixed, rigid trade size (lots), you simply input what percentage of your account balance you want to risk per trade (for example, 1%). The software automatically calculates the exact safe trade size for both H1 and H4. Because this calculation dynamically adapts to your live account size, it fully supports automatic compounding growth. As your account balance grows from profits, the robot automatically scales up the trade sizes to accelerate your earnings exponentially. Conversely, if your balance decreases, it scales down the trade sizes to protect your remaining capital.

Proportional Risk Balancing: Even though the H4 engine requires a much wider stop-loss distance than the H1 engine, the built-in risk calculator shrinks the H4 trade size accordingly. This ensures that a losing trade on either timeframe costs you the exact same percentage of your account, keeping your risk mathematically balanced.

Anti-Looping and Server Freeze Guard: If your broker's server experiences a delay, a sudden lag, or a price freeze during high-impact economic news, the robot automatically triggers a 60-second cooldown block. This stops the software from spamming the broker with broken orders, protecting your account from platform errors.

Spread Protection: The robot continuously monitors the broker's transaction fees (the spread). If the spread widens dangerously, the robot locks its gates and pauses all entry attempts until the market stabilizes.

Installation and Setup Guide
Setting up the Golden Expert Dual Engine is simple, but following these precise configuration steps is mandatory to ensure the dual-engine logic functions correctly:

Open a Single Chart: Open exactly one chart window for the currency pair you wish to trade (for example, EURUSD). You do not need to open separate charts for different timeframes.

Set the Timeframe to 1-Hour (H1): You must switch this chart strictly to the 1-Hour (H1) timeframe. Do not place it on the H4 or any other timeframe. Because the robot relies on market price movements to trigger its internal clock, keeping the chart on H1 ensures the software wakes up accurately every hour to check and execute orders for both the H1 and H4 strategies without delay.

Download and Load the Set Files: Before running the robot on standard currency pairs, ensure you have downloaded the official preset files (.set files). Open the robot's input settings window, click the "Load" button, and select your downloaded set file. This step is critical because the H1 and H4 internal engines require entirely separate, pre-optimized numbers for risk, distance, and thresholds to run safely.

Default Parameters for XAUUSD (Gold): If you want to run the robot on XAUUSD, you do not need to load any external preset files. Simply use the built-in default parameters, as they are already fully optimized out-of-the-box for gold trading.

Testing and Performance
The Dual Engine architecture is fully compatible with the standard MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester. By simply selecting the 1-Hour timeframe in your tester settings, the software automatically recreates the historical data for both the H1 and H4 tracks.

During heavy stress testing—where the system is intentionally subjected to extreme risks on very small account balances—the Golden Expert Dual Engine demonstrates remarkable resilience. The combination of short-term agility and long-term trend anchoring allows the system to sustain steady account growth through compounding, while the built-in safety features ensure maximum drawdowns remain strictly controlled even during unpredictable market events


Official Preset Files (.set) Download

While the Golden Expert Dual Engine is fully optimized to run on XAUUSD (Gold) using the default parameters out-of-the-box, trading currency pairs requires specific, tailored configurations to handle different market volatilities.

You can download the official, highly-optimized preset files for USDCAD and USDJPY directly from the secure Google Drive link below. Download the files, click "Load" in your EA inputs window, and select the corresponding file for your chart:

Download Link: [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MhM_ImCqOqjxjTSKnMxd6UjGZ_XWy-TM?usp=drive_link]

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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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