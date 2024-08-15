EA Semi Auto Trade

Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description

This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions:

  1. Automatic Trading with 3 MAs: The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy.

  2. Drawing Trendlines: Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the trendlines drawn by the user.

  3. Setting Trade Times: Using vertical lines on the chart, users can schedule trade entry times. The EA will set up trades in advance according to the time specified by the vertical lines.

  4. Importing Custom Indicators: The EA supports the import of custom indicators that users can add to the system to enhance analysis and decision-making.

  5. Market Execution Trading: The EA can execute trades instantly based on the current market price (Market Execution), suitable for users who need fast execution.

    Warning: Use this EA with caution. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using it with real money. Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


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