Forebot

This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO.


It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a broker with quotations in points and fast execution.

EA can also be used on indices, for example DAX, but you need to adjust the settings (increase values).


Settings

  • Direction - Trading direction.
  • Distance - Distance of pending orders from the price.
  • Sensitivity - Sensitivity of indicator. Higher sensitivity = fewer trades.
  • TradingMode
    • MultiTrading - More trades in both directions.
    • OnePlusOne - More trades in only one direction.
    • OnlyOne - Only one trade in the market.
  • Lot - Size of value.
  • Risk % - Automatic volume calculation by account size and the size SL.
  • TP - Take Profit.
  • SL - Stop Loss.
  • SLBE - Moves SLto the open price.
  • TrailingStart - Start trailing SL in this profit.
  • TrailingSL - Trailing SL in this distance.
  • TrailingSL_Step - Step of the trailing SL.
  • Magic - Unique number of the EA.
  • comment - A comment for trades.
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This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
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This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
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This trading robot has advanced methods of measuring volatility and measuring the standard price range. It places a trading order when the market breaks through the "standard price range" and other trading conditions are met. :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: TOP PRODUCTS   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30353 :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Only one trade is always open
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Marek Kvarda
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This trading robot analyzes market conditions in detail in the current time and in the recent past. It uses advanced methods of measuring volatility and spread. At the right time, it places several pending orders in the trend with short expiration. Every trade is secured by a small StopLoss. Lowest fees and slippage ensure best results. The distance of pending order and StopLoss distance must not be limited by the broker! Settings Magic – EA identification number Comment - Text commentary for
Edger
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This EA is designed for major currency pairs. It trades on several TFs and several currency pairs simultaneously. It analyzes market behavior in the past at all higher TFs (daily, weekly and monthly) for the past 12 months. At lower TFs it looks for the best trading opportunities, such as SR levels, turnover formations and gaps. In case of unfavorable development, it does not close the trade at a loss but opens another trade at a better price according to the same rules as for the first trad
QuatronPro
Marek Kvarda
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This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies: swings, gaps and SR levels. It uses an advanced algorithm for analyzing price data and looks for the best parameters. Trading signals are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. It is built on the foundations of the successful EA Triton . This is not a scalping robot. It is not sensitive to spread and slip. It will be traded at all brokers with quotation accurate to points
TurboScalp
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This is a fully automatic expert advisor. It opens trades in the direction of the trend and opens more trades in the set profit. Each trade is secured by a small trailing StopLoss. This EA achieves excellent results in many markets. The TimeFrame selected is not decisive. This EA will be profitable only with the best brokers with low fees and slippages. The maximum size of the spread is recommended at 2 points.   Settings StartTrading - the start of trading every day EndTrading – end of trading
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
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Marek Kvarda
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This expert advisor trades a breakout strategy without using pending orders. It is a fully automated trading robot, which looking a turnover candle formations PivotPointHigh and PivotPointLow in the market. From these formations selects the strongest and these then form the supports and resistances, which are traded. The best results are achieved at higher TF from M30. Continuous operation and quality ECN broker is recommended. A small StopLoss is set for each trade The default setting is for
GoldStar MT5
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
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Lorenzo Anichini
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Lorenzo Anichini 2020.02.04 18:13 
 

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Prathan Nuanprasit
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ubaldopersichini
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