This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO.





It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a broker with quotations in points and fast execution.

EA can also be used on indices, for example DAX, but you need to adjust the settings (increase values).





Settings