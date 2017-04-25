Forebot
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 3 February 2020
- Activations: 5
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO.
It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a broker with quotations in points and fast execution.
EA can also be used on indices, for example DAX, but you need to adjust the settings (increase values).
Settings
- Direction - Trading direction.
- Distance - Distance of pending orders from the price.
- Sensitivity - Sensitivity of indicator. Higher sensitivity = fewer trades.
- TradingMode
- MultiTrading - More trades in both directions.
- OnePlusOne - More trades in only one direction.
- OnlyOne - Only one trade in the market.
- Lot - Size of value.
- Risk % - Automatic volume calculation by account size and the size SL.
- TP - Take Profit.
- SL - Stop Loss.
- SLBE - Moves SLto the open price.
- TrailingStart - Start trailing SL in this profit.
- TrailingSL - Trailing SL in this distance.
- TrailingSL_Step - Step of the trailing SL.
- Magic - Unique number of the EA.
- comment - A comment for trades.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating