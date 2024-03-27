AutoSmartPro MT4

Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions.

Metatrader5 Version | Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results | All Products | Contact | How to install MT4 Product

Scaling Strategy:

The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple trades to ride the momentum. With our EA, Scaling positions are managed with precision using trailing stop-loss mechanisms, ensuring that profits are secured as the market moves in favor of the trade. Traders can customize parameters to fine-tune the scaling approach according to their risk tolerance and profit targets.

Averaging Strategy:

The Averaging strategy acts as a counter-trend mechanism, strategically entering additional positions to average out losses and capitalize on market reversals. Our EA intelligently manages averaging sequences with parameters tailored to secure profits through take-profit levels, effectively mitigating drawdowns and optimizing trade entries.

Combined Strategy:

Our EA dynamically adapts to market conditions by maintaining both trend and counter-trend positions at all times. Regardless of market direction, it ensures a balanced portfolio of trades, with each batch strategically managed to maximize profitability and minimize risk. By combining Scaling and Averaging strategies, traders benefit from a comprehensive approach that enhances overall trading performance.

Key Parameters:

  1. Magic: This parameter serves as a unique identifier for the EA, allowing traders to distinguish between different instances of the Expert Advisor running on their MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Use Martingale: When set to true, this parameter enables the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade. Traders can choose to activate or deactivate this feature based on their risk tolerance and trading preferences.

  3. Multiplier Averaging: This parameter determines the multiplier applied to the lot size for averaging batches when the Martingale strategy is enabled. It allows traders to control the degree of lot size increase for averaging positions.

  4. Multiplier Scaling: Similar to the Multiplier Averaging parameter, this parameter determines the multiplier applied to the lot size for scaling batches when the Martingale strategy is enabled. Traders can adjust this parameter to optimize scaling positions according to their trading objectives.

  5. TakeProfit: The TakeProfit parameter sets the take profit level for averaging batches. Take profit states how many profit points the averaging batch will win.

  6. Step Averaging: This parameter specifies the step size for averaging batches. It determines the distance between averaging positions, allowing traders to control the spacing of trades and optimize trade entries during market reversals.

  7. Step Scaling: Similar to the Step Averaging parameter, the Step Scaling parameter specifies the step size for scaling batches. It enables traders to adjust the distance between scaling positions, optimizing trade entries to capitalize on market trends.

  8. Lots: The Lots parameter sets the initial lot size for trades. Traders can specify the initial lot size according to their account size and risk management strategy.

  9. Max Lot Averaging: This parameter defines the maximum lot size for averaging batches. Even if the lot size calculation exceeds this value due to the Martingale strategy, the EA will not open averaging positions with a lot size greater than the specified maximum.

  10. Max Lot Scaling: Similar to the Max Lot Averaging parameter, the Max Lot Scaling parameter defines the maximum lot size for scaling batches. It ensures that scaling positions do not exceed the specified maximum lot size, regardless of the lot size calculation.

  11. Trailing Stop: The Trailing Stop parameter sets the distance for the stop loss after the trailing start price is reached. It enables traders to secure profits by trailing the stop loss level behind the market price, allowing for potential further gains while mitigating risk.

  12. Trailing Start: This parameter specifies the number of points to win with scaling orders before securing them with a stop loss at a distance equal to the Trailing Stop parameter. It helps traders initiate the trailing stop loss mechanism at the optimal point to maximize profits.

  13. Trailing Step: The Trailing Step parameter determines the frequency of adjusting the trailing stop loss level. It enables traders to follow the market price closely and adjust the stop loss level accordingly, ensuring effective risk management during price fluctuations.

  14. Late Start Averaging: This parameter defines the number of trades after which the EA will begin multiplying lots for averaging batches. It allows traders to delay lot size multiplication until a certain number of trades have been executed, enhancing control over position sizing and risk management.

  15. Close At Drawdown: When set to true, this parameter instructs the EA to close all trades when a specified drawdown level is reached. Traders can choose to activate this feature and specify the drawdown type and value based on their risk management strategy.

  16. Drawdown Type: This parameter determines the type of drawdown used for closing trades, which can be either Drawdown Cash (fixed drawdown in currency amount) or Drawdown Percent (percentage drawdown relative to balance value).

  17. Drawdown to Close Value: This parameter specifies the value of the drawdown type (cash amount or percentage) at which the EA will close all trades. It allows traders to set a threshold for drawdown tolerance and implement effective risk management measures.

  18. Max Trades: The Max Trades parameter defines the maximum number of trades that the EA is allowed to open simultaneously. It helps traders control the exposure of their trading account and manage risk by limiting the number of concurrent trades.

  19. Spread Filter: This parameter prevents the EA from opening trades if the spread exceeds the value specified in this parameter. It helps traders avoid unfavorable trading conditions and maintain optimal execution quality.

  20. Display Information Status: When enabled, this parameter displays relevant trading information such as current drawdown, next lots, trailing start price, etc. It provides traders with valuable insights into the EA's performance and helps facilitate informed decision-making.


#tags: auto profit profit point smart invest pro mediere complementare trend



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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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