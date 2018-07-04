Mockingjay Trend EA

The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss.

The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable.


Parameters

  • StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is 0-1. For example, if the coefficient is set as 0.7, then the stop loss distance that should have been 10 points is now actually 7 points.
  • IntervalParameter: The shortest distance between the two orders.
  • Quantity_Of_Order: The maximum number of open orders on the current currency in the value range of 1, 2, 3.
  • Trend_Intensity: Judge the strength of the current trend.
  • Historical_K_quantities: The historical value range of the trend judgment.
  • Parameter_1: Determine the number of k-lines for opening orders.
  • Parameter_2: Determine the time for opening orders. When the price reaches the time selected by the strategy, orders will be opened.
  • Parameter_3: The parameters used to determine the timing of the correction.
  • Readjusting_Intensity: The parameters used to determine the strength of the correction. The larger the value, the greater the correction effort.
  • Parameter_4: Profit Adjustment Module.
  • Lots: Fixed lot.


Pairs and timeframes

The EA can only be used on GBPUSD (M15), XAUUSD (M15) and USDJPY (M15). It cannot be used on other pairs like XAGUSD.


Recommendations

It is recommended to use an ECN broker with a low spread and VPS.

Small spread significantly increases the EA's efficiency.

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Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
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Rong Zhang
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Rong Zhang 2018.07.22 09:13 
 

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