XIRO Robot MT4

XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD. We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and structured tool that works every trading day and does not rely on random market behavior. The system operates on the M5 timeframe and opens trades daily under normal market conditions. Each position is fully protected and managed automatically using Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even mechanisms, ensuring disciplined and consistent trade management at all times. XIRO Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

The Special price $1499 is valid until 8 August 2026. The price without a discount is $1999. After purchasing or renting the Xiro Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (AI Prop Firms, Wall Street Robot, Price Action Robot, Dax Robot, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Accessible for Every Trader

One of the key goals of this project was accessibility. XIRO Robot is available at a very affordable price, allowing traders of all experience levels and account sizes to test its capabilities and evaluate performance in real market conditions without high entry barriers.

Community and Support

By choosing XIRO Robot, you are not only getting a trading system. You are also joining our community of several thousand active users, where traders share experiences, updates and results. Access to our support group is included, providing direct assistance, guidance and ongoing support from our team.

Platforms and Documentation

XIRO Robot is available in two versions, compatible with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, so you can choose the platform that suits you best. To ensure a smooth and simple setup process, a detailed user manual is included in 10 languages, allowing you to start using the system quickly and without confusion.

System Overview

XIRO Robot is a solid, transparent and user focused solution built on experience, tested logic and real market conditions. It is designed to trade consistently, protect capital and provide traders with a professional tool supported by an active and growing community.

Features:

Compatible with all brokers

The robot opens positions every day

The popular currency pairs GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Maximum number of open positions per day

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed

A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step

Order split to 5 small positions with possibility to change it for 1-2-3-4 or any other

All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break-Even

Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.