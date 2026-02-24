XIRO Robot MT4

5

XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD. We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and structured tool that works every trading day and does not rely on random market behavior. The system operates on the M5 timeframe and opens trades daily under normal market conditions. Each position is fully protected and managed automatically using Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even mechanisms, ensuring disciplined and consistent trade management at all times. XIRO Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

The Special price $1499 is valid until 8 August 2026. The price without a discount is $1999.

After purchasing or renting the Xiro Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (AI Prop Firms, Wall Street Robot, Price Action Robot, Dax Robot, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Accessible for Every Trader
One of the key goals of this project was accessibility. XIRO Robot is available at a very affordable price, allowing traders of all experience levels and account sizes to test its capabilities and evaluate performance in real market conditions without high entry barriers.

Community and Support
By choosing XIRO Robot, you are not only getting a trading system. You are also joining our community of several thousand active users, where traders share experiences, updates and results. Access to our support group is included, providing direct assistance, guidance and ongoing support from our team.

Platforms and Documentation
XIRO Robot is available in two versions, compatible with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, so you can choose the platform that suits you best. To ensure a smooth and simple setup process, a detailed user manual is included in 10 languages, allowing you to start using the system quickly and without confusion.

System Overview
XIRO Robot is a solid, transparent and user focused solution built on experience, tested logic and real market conditions. It is designed to trade consistently, protect capital and provide traders with a professional tool supported by an active and growing community.

Features:
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The robot opens positions every day
  • The popular currency pairs GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Order split to 5 small positions with possibility to change it for 1-2-3-4 or any other
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break-Even
  • Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.

    How do I start:

    1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
    2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the GBPUSD or XAUUSD set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. To properly test the BTCUSD, you need to adjust TP, SL, TS, and BE, because much larger values must be set for these pairs.
    3. XIRO Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

    Information:

    • Pair: GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD
    • Timeframe: M5
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Minimum deposit:1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $1499, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot.

    XIRO ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes XIRO Robot different from other trading robots?
      XIRO Robot combines advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management to deliver precise entries and controlled risk. It is designed to work on XAUUSD, BTCUSD and GBPUSD, using optimized strategies for each pair while maintaining stability, transparency and long term performance consistency.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. XIRO Robot is delivered with preconfigured settings. The user only adjusts a few basic parameters.

    3. Which trading pairs does XIRO Robot support?
      The system is currently optimized for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD a pairs.

    4. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. XIRO Robot operates 24/5, continuously analyzing the market and deciding when to trade or stay inactive without requiring user supervision.

    5. Does XIRO Robot trade during economic news events?
      No. The system includes an Economic News Filter that blocks new trades before and after major announcements to reduce the risk.

    6. Can I use XIRO Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system is compatible with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader 4/5.

    7. What platform does XIRO Robot support?
      XIRO Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

    8. Are updates and improvements included?
      Yes. All updates are provided free of charge, and the latest version is always available directly through the MetaTrader platform.

    9. Is support available after purchase?
      Yes. After purchasing the EA, users receive access to group where support, detailed manual and updates are provided to ensure proper setup and usage.
    If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team. You will receive full assistance in group, where our team will guide you through every step.

     

    Reviews 7
    Wei Rui De
    327
    Wei Rui De 2026.06.19 02:44 
     

    I have been using XIRO Robot on a real trading account for over a month now, and the results have been impressive. My account has achieved more than 50% profit during this period, which honestly exceeded my expectations. What I appreciate most is that the strategy performs consistently and follows clear trading logic rather than taking random high-risk trades. The support team has also been responsive whenever I had questions. Based on my personal experience so far, I consider this a trustworthy trading strategy and a valuable tool for traders looking for automated trading solutions.

    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 11:39 
     

    I've been using the Xiro robot for three weeks now in a demo account and have achieved impressive results with the GBPUSD and XAUUSD pairs. I'm not using BTCUSD. The outstanding support is also sensational. I've never experienced this level of quality before. Truly impressive. You get a thorough and expert answer to every question. I would give Xiro and its support 20 stars!!!! I also recently purchased the Wall Street robot and am curious to see how it performs. Great appreciation to the programming team and the support staff.

    MehdiSoleil
    246
    MehdiSoleil 2026.03.17 15:47 
     

    I use the EA for few days, and the results are very promising. And the support team is very very reactive and answer all question :-)

    Update : Very good EA, i am very happy to use it.

    Update 5 may : the robot continue to make profits regularly, with great result.

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    Wei Rui De
    327
    Wei Rui De 2026.06.19 02:44 
     

    I have been using XIRO Robot on a real trading account for over a month now, and the results have been impressive. My account has achieved more than 50% profit during this period, which honestly exceeded my expectations. What I appreciate most is that the strategy performs consistently and follows clear trading logic rather than taking random high-risk trades. The support team has also been responsive whenever I had questions. Based on my personal experience so far, I consider this a trustworthy trading strategy and a valuable tool for traders looking for automated trading solutions.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.19 07:47
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    julioneves63
    594
    julioneves63 2026.05.18 09:54 
     

    Hello all, I have been using this EA for practically 2.5 months. In the first month, I checked the chat, configurations and ran in demo to observe. I ran the main pair only (GBPUSD) and no others, as I want more reliability (also because of personal issues - prefer to avoid btc and xau for most - nothing to do with EA). After that, I concluded that the trade management, risk measures in place and logic were well designed so placed it in live account in low risk for around 3 weeks and then increased to medium. EA behaves very well, with the logic presented in the description page and it is a trustworthy EA . The best part of all is however the support that is given by the company/developer: they have the manual in many languages and for any doubt, the support replies fast with the requested information (mostly alreaddy in the manual). 5 stars deserved as it is an EA that works and specially for the Support part for helping clarify configurations, risks, fields, etc.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.18 10:11
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 11:39 
     

    I've been using the Xiro robot for three weeks now in a demo account and have achieved impressive results with the GBPUSD and XAUUSD pairs. I'm not using BTCUSD. The outstanding support is also sensational. I've never experienced this level of quality before. Truly impressive. You get a thorough and expert answer to every question. I would give Xiro and its support 20 stars!!!! I also recently purchased the Wall Street robot and am curious to see how it performs. Great appreciation to the programming team and the support staff.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.30 11:42
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    MehdiSoleil
    246
    MehdiSoleil 2026.03.17 15:47 
     

    I use the EA for few days, and the results are very promising. And the support team is very very reactive and answer all question :-)

    Update : Very good EA, i am very happy to use it.

    Update 5 may : the robot continue to make profits regularly, with great result.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.17 17:47
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    gaelo38
    62
    gaelo38 2026.03.03 08:50 
     

    Robot performant avec un risque limité. Pour le moment, bonnes performances sur xauusd et gbpusd. Service client très réactif.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.03 09:32
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    Kevin andres
    69
    Kevin andres 2026.02.27 20:27 
     

    I have been using XIRO Robot now and I am really satisfied with how it works. It trades on XAUUSD, BTCUSD and GBPUSD and the entries are precise and well managed. I like that it focuses on controlled risk and does not open random positions. For me it is a solid and structured system that works consistently in real market conditions. Perfect!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.27 20:30
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
    Michal Fojtl
    578
    Michal Fojtl 2026.02.25 12:51 
     

    Hello everyone, as soon as I saw that this new EA had been added, I had to buy it. I am the proud owner of several EAs from these developers and I am satisfied. You can find my live results under the relevant EAs, and I am convinced that this new XIRO will also be amazing. And at that special price? Wow. Robot trades my three favorite pairs, so I'm really looking forward to it. Today, I configured the settings and connected to the charts. The manual, which is very detailed and easy to understand, helped me with this. In addition, there is a Telegram group for this EA where we can all talk to each other about everything, publish results, but mainly help each other with settings, etc. The first positions are already active on my account, so I am waiting for new profits and I am permanently adding this EA to my portfolio, thanks.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81640
    Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.25 14:12
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience about XIRO Robot. We truly appreciate the time you took to write your feedback and support our project. XIRO Robot is designed to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD combining advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management and controlled risk logic. The system focuses on precise entries, dynamic position handling and long term stability rather than random trading activity. Thank you again for your trust and for being part of our community👍📊
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