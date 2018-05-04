AnyWay

"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made.

All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client.

Run the EA on all the pairs separately on the M5 timeframe or above. But do NOT move between timeframes.

The expert determines the type and trend of the trade through the indicator specified in the settings.

You can choose between three indicators (Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, Envelopes).

The Expert Advisor begins by placing two hidden pending orders, the first with the direction of the market and the other is in the opposite direction, the broker does not see these orders.

If the market price moves in the right direction, the EA will activate the first order in the market and will cancel the second. And if the market price moves in the wrong direction, the second order will be activated and the first order will be modified.

When the first order is activated, the second order will close.

Trailing mode will work with any order.

The order status (pending, adjusting, activated, trailing, closed, canceled) will appear on the chart.

  • Currency: EA works on any currency pair,
  • Operating Timeframe: EA works on any Timeframe, All period
  • Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount
  • Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points

No Specific brokerage but it's highly recommended to open account with ECN broker

More information available upon request on the comments Tab


Parameters

  • ECN_Mode: enable / disable ECN Mode;
  • Lot_Type: Fixed_Lot, Risk_per_trade or Margin_percent_use;
  • risk: Set the risk of trade;
  • MaxSpead: default = 4;
  • default_lot – Set the size of the fixed lot;
  • StopLoss: default = 20;
  • TakeProfit: default = 5;
  • TrailingStart: default = 1 pip;
  • SLnTPMode: Hidden SL and TP or Place SL and TP;
  • Slippage: default = 3;
  • Commission: Ask the broker about the commission;
  • AddPriceGap: Additional price gap in points added to SL and TP in order to avoid Error 130;
  • UseIndicatorSwitch: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands or Envelopes;
  • TimeFrame_Type: Standard Time Frames, User Time Frames;
  • StandardTimeFrame: Contains the values of standard timeframes, online charts of financial instruments can be plotted only on these time intervals;
  • UserTimeFrame: Contains the values of user timeframes, 0 - 43200;
  • Indicatorperiod: Period in bars for indicators;
  • Method: Various methods of the price series smoothing, Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging;
  • Applied_Price: Used to specify the desired price base for calculations;
  • BandsDeviation: Deviation for the iBands indicator;
  • EnvelopesDeviation: Deviation for the iEnvelopes indicator;
  • Expert_Id – Magic number;
Video AnyWay
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Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
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Herry Gani
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The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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