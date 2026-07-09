DAX Robot MT4

DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices, the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designed for Traders who want to participate in the market without the need for constant chart monitoring while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. By removing emotional decision making and automating the entire trading process, the robot provides a structured solution for both beginner and experienced traders seeking consistency and efficiency. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, DAX Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $1199 is valid until 8 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2199. After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Price Action Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Bitcoin Robot Grid, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)