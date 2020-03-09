AnyWay Plus

"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart.

The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc.

All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client.

Run the EA on one pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. But do not move between timeframes.

The expert determines the type and trend of the trade through the indicator specified in the settings.

You can choose between three indicators (Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, Envelopes).

The Expert Advisor begins by placing two hidden pending orders, the first with the direction of the market and the other is in the opposite direction, the broker does not see these orders.

If the market price moves in the right direction, the EA will activate the first order in the market and will cancel the second.

And if the market price moves in the wrong direction, the second order will be activated and the first order will be modified.

When the first order is activated, the second order will close. Trailing mode will work with any order.

The order status (pending, adjusting, activated, trailing, closed, canceled) will appear on the chart.

  • Currency: the EA works on 28 currency pair
  • Operating Timeframe: the EA works on any Timeframe, All period
  • Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount
  • Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points
  • No specific brokerage but it is highly recommended to open account with ECN broker.

More information available upon request on the comments Tab


Parameters

  • OnlyOnePair: enable / disable trading one pair or 28 pairs;
  • ECN_Mode: enable / disable ECN Mode;
  • risk: Set the risk of trade;
  • Lot_Type: Fixed_Lot, Risk_per_trade or Margin_percent_use;
  • default_lot – Set the size of the fixed lot;
  • MaxSpead: default = 4;
  • Commission: Ask the broker about the commission;
  • AddPriceGap: Additional price gap in points (0.0 - 2.0);
  • StopLoss: default = 20;
  • TakeProfit: default = 5;
  • TrailingStart: default = 1 pip;
  • SLnTPMode: Hidden SL and TP or Place SL and TP;
  • ProfitLock: profit to lock, default = false. This means that StopLoss and TakeProfit will be trailed;
  • LockProfitAfter: target pips to lock profit;
  • Slippage: default = 3;
  • UseIndicatorSwitch: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands or Envelopes;
  • TimeFrame_Type: Standard Time Frames, User Time Frames;
  • StandardTimeFrame: Contains the values of standard timeframes, online charts of financial instruments can be plotted only on these time intervals.
  • UserTimeFrame: Contains the values of user timeframes, 0 - 43200.
  • Indicatorperiod: Period in bars for indicators;
  • Method: Various methods of the price series smoothing, Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging;
  • Applied_Price: Used to specify the desired price base for calculations.
  • BandsDeviation: Deviation for the iBands indicator;
  • EnvelopesDeviation: Deviation for the iEnvelopes indicator;
  • Expertremove: Remove the EA from the chart, default = false;
  • Expert_Id – Magic number;
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Herry Gani
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The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
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