AnyWay Plus
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart.
The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc.
All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client.
Run the EA on one pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. But do not move between timeframes.
The expert determines the type and trend of the trade through the indicator specified in the settings.
You can choose between three indicators (Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, Envelopes).
The Expert Advisor begins by placing two hidden pending orders, the first with the direction of the market and the other is in the opposite direction, the broker does not see these orders.
If the market price moves in the right direction, the EA will activate the first order in the market and will cancel the second.
And if the market price moves in the wrong direction, the second order will be activated and the first order will be modified.
When the first order is activated, the second order will close. Trailing mode will work with any order.
The order status (pending, adjusting, activated, trailing, closed, canceled) will appear on the chart.
- Currency: the EA works on 28 currency pair
- Operating Timeframe: the EA works on any Timeframe, All period
- Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount
- Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points
- No specific brokerage but it is highly recommended to open account with ECN broker.
More information available upon request on the comments Tab
Parameters
- OnlyOnePair: enable / disable trading one pair or 28 pairs;
- ECN_Mode: enable / disable ECN Mode;
- risk: Set the risk of trade;
- Lot_Type: Fixed_Lot, Risk_per_trade or Margin_percent_use;
- default_lot – Set the size of the fixed lot;
- MaxSpead: default = 4;
- Commission: Ask the broker about the commission;
- AddPriceGap: Additional price gap in points (0.0 - 2.0);
- StopLoss: default = 20;
- TakeProfit: default = 5;
- TrailingStart: default = 1 pip;
- SLnTPMode: Hidden SL and TP or Place SL and TP;
- ProfitLock: profit to lock, default = false. This means that StopLoss and TakeProfit will be trailed;
- LockProfitAfter: target pips to lock profit;
- Slippage: default = 3;
- UseIndicatorSwitch: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands or Envelopes;
- TimeFrame_Type: Standard Time Frames, User Time Frames;
- StandardTimeFrame: Contains the values of standard timeframes, online charts of financial instruments can be plotted only on these time intervals.
- UserTimeFrame: Contains the values of user timeframes, 0 - 43200.
- Indicatorperiod: Period in bars for indicators;
- Method: Various methods of the price series smoothing, Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging;
- Applied_Price: Used to specify the desired price base for calculations.
- BandsDeviation: Deviation for the iBands indicator;
- EnvelopesDeviation: Deviation for the iEnvelopes indicator;
- Expertremove: Remove the EA from the chart, default = false;
- Expert_Id – Magic number;