"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart.

The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc.

All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client.

Run the EA on one pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. But do not move between timeframes.

The expert determines the type and trend of the trade through the indicator specified in the settings.

You can choose between three indicators (Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, Envelopes).

The Expert Advisor begins by placing two hidden pending orders, the first with the direction of the market and the other is in the opposite direction, the broker does not see these orders.

If the market price moves in the right direction, the EA will activate the first order in the market and will cancel the second.

And if the market price moves in the wrong direction, the second order will be activated and the first order will be modified.

When the first order is activated, the second order will close. Trailing mode will work with any order.

The order status (pending, adjusting, activated, trailing, closed, canceled) will appear on the chart.

Currency: the EA works on 28 currency pair

Operating Timeframe: the EA works on any Timeframe, All period

Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount

Recommended broker and Spread: Spread < 4 Points

No specific brokerage but it is highly recommended to open account with ECN broker.

More information available upon request on the comments Tab





Parameters