Synapse Trader MT4

Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading

Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves.

Limited-Time Offer!  Synapse Trader EA is available for only $599 during the holidays.

5 copies left for $599

For subscription to the private channel, please send me a direct message.

Please make sure to contact me after your purchase so I can assist you with setting up the advisor.

Mission of Synapse Trader
Synapse Trader was created with one purpose: to unleash the full power of neural networks in trading, providing traders with a tool that analyzes the market deeper than ever before and helps make informed decisions based on hundreds of factors. This is not just an algorithm — it’s the neural brain of trading.

Key Features

1. Synaptic Neural Core™
At the heart of the advisor lies the powerful multilayer neural network, Synaptic Neural Core™, which learns autonomously by analyzing historical data, current market conditions, and even crowd behavior. It mimics the functioning of the human brain, enabling it to:

  • Detect hidden patterns in data.
  • Predict market behavior by considering historical cycles and current trends.
  • Continuously improve its accuracy with every new trade.

2. Dynamic Neural Evolution
The Dynamic Neural Evolution technology allows the neural network to adapt to any market changes:

  • Complex Patterns: The neural network analyzes not only price movements but also hidden correlations between assets.
  • Emotional Analysis: Captures market participants' sentiments, such as panic or euphoria, by utilizing data on volumes and volatility.
  • Temporal Adaptation: Dynamically adjusts its predictions based on time of day, market activity, and fundamental events.

3. Temporal Neural Memory (TNM)
Synapse Trader integrates the Temporal Neural Memory module, which enables the neural network to remember key market events and factor them into its analysis. This provides the following advantages:

  • Forecasting based on past events similar to the current situation.
  • Accounting for long-term trends and historical patterns.
  • Continuous model improvement as the data volume grows.

Triple Strategy Based on Neural Networks

Neural Trend Seeker:

The strategy analyzes short-term and long-term trends using neural network signals to find optimal entry points.

Strategy Modules

1. Gold Precision Module (XAU/USD)
This module is exclusively dedicated to trading the Gold-Dollar pair (XAU/USD), leveraging the full spectrum of Synapse Trader’s neural capabilities. It applies advanced pattern recognition, trend forecasting, and volatility analysis, ensuring precision and adaptability in one of the most dynamic markets.

2. Euro Insight Module (EUR/USD)
Specially designed for the EUR/USD pair, this module tailors Synapse Trader’s neural network to the intricacies of the world’s most traded currency pair. By fine-tuning settings and calibrating to the pair's unique behavior, it delivers consistent performance and optimized trading strategies.

3. Sterling Dynamics Module (GBP/USD)
This module focuses exclusively on the GBP/USD pair, utilizing targeted adjustments and custom configurations to navigate the pair’s unique volatility and behavioral patterns. It combines deep learning insights and market-specific adaptations to maximize opportunities in this high-impact market.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframes: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:1000

Particulars:

  • Each trade is secured with a Stop Loss for capital protection.
  • Built-in auto lot calculation ensures optimal risk management.
  • Simple installation with default settings optimized for most brokers.
  • Strategy tester results align accurately with live trading performance.
  • Fully compatible with all proprietary trading firms.
  • An ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders.
  • Powered by Synaptic Neural Core™ for advanced neural network-based trading.
  • Works seamlessly with any broker and account type.
Note: While past performance demonstrates the system's potential, future results may vary depending on market conditions.








Reviews 2
Muhammad Faheem Aslam
524
Muhammad Faheem Aslam 2024.12.30 18:03 
 

Hello Passive income Lovers , I just got the Synapes Trader Ea ,One of My Best Friend Purchased this Ea I was monitoring the Ea Performance from 1th Day on my Friend Account , it’s a game changer ,Great Product Excellent Ea, I didn't see this Amazing Type of Ea in the Market Place , Specially Author is Very Very Supportive & Corporative Person.

Sheng Jie Wang
588
Sheng Jie Wang 2024.12.25 10:20 
 

The author patiently answered my question? The software billing logic is also very good! I hope the author will work harder to develop good products to increase his transaction frequency and efficiency

