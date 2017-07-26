MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy.

It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY).

If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on.

The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders

Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell).

In this case, the EA uses stop loss and take profit hidden.

The pending orders differ from the data shown on the chart because the broker does not allow orders to be placed at a distance of less than 40 pips.





Currency: the EA works on any currency pair, but for the best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD

Operating timeframe: the EA works on any timeframe, all periods

Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount

Recommended broker and spread: spread < 4 points

No specific brokerage but it is highly recommended to open account with ECN broker.

More information available upon request on the Comments tab.





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