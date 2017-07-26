Milch Cow Turbo

MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy.

It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY).

If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on.

The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders

Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell).

In this case, the EA uses stop loss and take profit hidden.

The pending orders differ from the data shown on the chart because the broker does not allow orders to be placed at a distance of less than 40 pips.


  • Currency: the EA works on any currency pair, but for the best results use it on AUDCAD, GBPAUD
  • Operating timeframe: the EA works on any timeframe, all periods
  • Minimum recommended amount and leverage: min leverage: 1:100, deposit to each pair: 1000 USD - lot 0.1, 100 USD - lot 0.01, 100 USD - ECN ACCOUNT 10 cent lot or equivalent amount
  • Recommended broker and spread: spread < 4 points

No specific brokerage but it is highly recommended to open account with ECN broker.

More information available upon request on the Comments tab.


Parameters

  • Trade_Calc - enable/disable auto one pair or collection of pairs;
  • Autochoselot - enable/disable lot auto selection;
  • Lots – fixed lot size;
  • Target_1 = false: choose BuyTP2 or sellTP2 as take profit
  • SaveAcount - save balance to trading;
  • Start_Hour - time to start trading;
  • End_Hour - time to stop trading;
  • Autoclosedaily - enable/disable auto close order daily;
  • Pendingorders = true: choose pending orders (buystop - buylimit - sellstop - selllimit); false means choose market orders (buy and sell);
  • Magic – magic number
  • Levels - change the indicator levels (1, 2, 3 act);
  • DeviationFactor - set the deviation factor of the indicator
  • TrendMode (0=NULL, 1=Up, 2=Down, 3 = Horizontal): if Pendingorders = true, the EA sets the orders type as 0 = BUYSTOP,  SELLSTOP; 1 = BUYSTOP, BUYLIMIT; 2 = SELLLIMIT, SELLSTOP; 3 = SELLLIMIT, BUYLIMIT
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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
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MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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MILCH COW MIX PRO EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with an increased number of trades. YOU must run the expert on two chart at same currency. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2014 until
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
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DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
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Full Dashboard EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for down The values of the main indicators and the cor
Milch Cow Japanese Candles
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Japanese Candles EA "is a tool designed to trade according to Japanese candlestick patterns. The expert deals with 34 bullish patterns and 34 bearish patterns According to the opinions of forex Advisors , Expert categorize patterns into optimistic patterns of high, medium and low confidence The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern square Upon discovering the pattern, the expert displays the acronym for the pattern below or above the last
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5 (1)
Experts
TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually. The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL). SPIKE MODE : - The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again. ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line. You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on t
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Mohamed Nasseem
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Milch Cow Scalping-5M EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and  5 strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart for  scalp trading  at 5 minute frame  It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for
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Experts
Milch Cow Multi-currency EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and all metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart Generate buy and sell signals from more than  indicator of your choice It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically The chart shows the following :- All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Multi Pro EA   "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes. It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals the smart proces
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Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Milch Cow News
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow News  EA  "is a  a tool designed to let you trade the time of the news This tool enables you to select the currencies you want to trade on or disable at the time of the news from 28 currency pairs available in one chart by clicking on the currency circle (green: enable - red: disable) The expert displays the economic calendar from the FxStreet.com  website  You can enable or disable trading on high impact, medium, low, anonymous, speech and report events by filtering by clicking on th
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Events EA  "is a  a tool designed to let you trade the time of the news This tool enables you to select the currencies you want to trade on or disable at the time of the news from 28 currency pairs available in one chart by clicking on the currency circle (green: enable - red: disable) The expert displays the economic calendar from the FxStreet.com  website  You can enable or disable trading on high impact, medium, low, anonymous, speech and report events by filtering by clicking on t
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