MagicBands
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on a non-standard method of reading the Bollinger bands indicator data.
The algorithm of the advisor determines the zones of market consolidation (squeeze) and a subsequent sharp increase in volatility. After a decrease in the level of increased volatility, the EA starts working in the direction of the most probable price movement.
The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.
Every trade is protected by a stop loss.
Recommended currency pairs (TF 5M):
- GBPUSD;
- EURUSD;
- USDJPY;
- EURCHF;
- GBPJPY;
- USDCAD.
Advisor installation procedure:
- Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments;
- Set a 5-minute timeframe on each chart;
- Drag an Expert Advisor from the Navigator window to each chart;
- In the settings windows that appear, allow the EA to trade.
Settings:
- This LOT: - This lot
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of funds;
- MaxLot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
- Bands TF - Timeframe for the Bands indicator;
- Bands Period - period of the Bands indicator;
- Bands Deviations - Deviation of the Bands indicator;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of working time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Slippage - Maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number;
- Comments - Comments on deals.