MagicBands

The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on a non-standard method of reading the Bollinger bands indicator data.





The algorithm of the advisor determines the zones of market consolidation (squeeze) and a subsequent sharp increase in volatility. After a decrease in the level of increased volatility, the EA starts working in the direction of the most probable price movement.





The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.

Every trade is protected by a stop loss.

Recommended currency pairs (TF 5M): GBPUSD;

EURUSD;

USDJPY;

EURCHF;

GBPJPY;

USDCAD.

Advisor installation procedure:

Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments; Set a 5-minute timeframe on each chart; Drag an Expert Advisor from the Navigator window to each chart; In the settings windows that appear, allow the EA to trade.

Settings:

