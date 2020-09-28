Idol

5
The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper.

The Expert Advisor's strategy determines the buy and sell zones, where further price consolidation and the degree of probability of price movement in the direction of the trend are calculated.

The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.

Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter

In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit, each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. In addition, trades are closed when the price moves from one level to another (optional).

Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): USDJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURJPY.
The procedure for installing a trading expert:
  • Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments;
  • Transfer each chart to a 5 minute time frame;
  • Install the Idol EA on each chart. In the settings (field Select a trading pair, select the appropriate pair);
  • Allow the EA to trade on each chart;
  • Allow Expert Advisors to trade in the terminal (the AutoTrading button must be green).
It is recommended to use VPS for stable operation.

Settings:

  • Accuracy of transactions (0-100) - Input accuracy level;
  • This LOT: - This lot for each amount of margin (next parameter);
  • For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of margin, there will be a lot specified in "This LOT:";
  • Max lot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
  • Comment to order - Comment to deals;
  • Take Profit - Take profit;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Take percent (if> 0) - Close deals when this profit is reached in percentage;
  • Close on opposite lines - Close deals when the trend changes;
  • Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop;
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
  • Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
  • The number of candles to determine the average price - The number of candles to determine the average price;
  • Fibo level for ATR - Fibo level for the ATR indicator;
  • Periods ATR - ATR period;
  • Show line buy / sell - Display buy / sell lines;
  • Sell ​​line color - Sell line color;
  • Buy line color - color of the buy line;
  • Max Slippage -Maximum level of slippage;
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread;
  • Max Orders - The maximum number of simultaneous deals;
  • Min Step - The minimum step between deals;
  • Magic Number - The magic number for transactions.
Reviews 1
Bin Hua Teng
499
Bin Hua Teng 2021.03.14 07:12 
 

Great!

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The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for trading gold (Spot Gold). The strategy is based on Fibo levels calculated from the previous (first) candle High/Low and the width of the current and lower timeframes channel. If important Fibo levels of different orders are located in a single price channel (within a spread), the EA defines this channel as the target for price movement and starts operation. Martingale and averaging are not used. Each order is independent and is accompanied b
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The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones. The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop. The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5. Settings: Comment to order - comment to orders. MaxRisk -
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The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
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The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation. Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop. The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals. The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the followi
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The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair. The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders. If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders. If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid o
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Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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Experts
The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders. The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points. The EA does not use lot increase. The EA wast tested
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Experts
Советник работает по принципу хеджирования с периодическими "перекосами" в сторону трендовых направлений. Направления тренда советник определяет на основании стандартного индикатора Parabolic Stop and Reverse system (SAR). Уникальная стратегия установки балансирующих позиций позволяет избегать больших просадок даже при самых не благоприятных рыночных условиях. Параметры по умолчанию рекомендуется использовать на торговом инструменте: GBPJPY 15m. Разработка и оптимизация параметров производились
Snoot
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Experts
This Expert Advisor works using a grid in the direction of a trend movement with the step between opened positions defined in the settings. The positions are closed by the total take profit. The Parabolic SAR standard indicator is used to filter order opening, which comes in the MetaTrader 4 package. The EA has been developed and tested using 99,9% quality of quotes. Operation of the EA in real time can be viewed in the signals . The best trading results have been achieved on CHFJPY M15. Settin
Solipsism
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations: Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO); Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO), where FIBO has the following values: Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852; Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704; Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556. Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed
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Bin Hua Teng
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Bin Hua Teng 2021.03.14 07:12 
 

Great!

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