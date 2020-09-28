Idol
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 October 2020
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper.
The Expert Advisor's strategy determines the buy and sell zones, where further price consolidation and the degree of probability of price movement in the direction of the trend are calculated.
The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.
In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit, each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. In addition, trades are closed when the price moves from one level to another (optional).
Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): USDJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURJPY.
The procedure for installing a trading expert:
- Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments;
- Transfer each chart to a 5 minute time frame;
- Install the Idol EA on each chart. In the settings (field Select a trading pair, select the appropriate pair);
- Allow the EA to trade on each chart;
- Allow Expert Advisors to trade in the terminal (the AutoTrading button must be green).
It is recommended to use VPS for stable operation.
Settings:
- Accuracy of transactions (0-100) - Input accuracy level;
- This LOT: - This lot for each amount of margin (next parameter);
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of margin, there will be a lot specified in "This LOT:";
- Max lot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
- Comment to order - Comment to deals;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take percent (if> 0) - Close deals when this profit is reached in percentage;
- Close on opposite lines - Close deals when the trend changes;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- The number of candles to determine the average price - The number of candles to determine the average price;
- Fibo level for ATR - Fibo level for the ATR indicator;
- Periods ATR - ATR period;
- Show line buy / sell - Display buy / sell lines;
- Sell line color - Sell line color;
- Buy line color - color of the buy line;
- Max Slippage -Maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Max Orders - The maximum number of simultaneous deals;
- Min Step - The minimum step between deals;
- Magic Number - The magic number for transactions.
Great!