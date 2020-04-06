Long power rsi

* Symbol EURUSD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY.

* Automatic advisor, trade preferably on the following assets: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY.

* The advantage of this advisor is that it does not include a martingale and trading is carried out using stop losses and take profit.

* Has been tested for more than 2 years in the strategy tester. You can download the demo version yourself and view it for any period of time if necessary.

* The Expert Advisor is based on data from several indicators. Rsi plays a key role.

* The advisor does not need a news filter. Trading is conducted 24/7.

* Trades on most timeframes but recommended timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1.


General description of use: * Symbol: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY * Time frames: M30, H1, H4, D1 * Min deposit 100$ * Brokers Any broker * The best result is shown on currency pairs: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY * Lot size: 1-10% of the deposit * Take Profit: Active or the price has touched the moving average (SMA 9) * Stop Loss: Active (299 pips) * Time filter: incl. on or off, you can turn off trading on certain days


