Way To Stars MT4
- Experts
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Wei TuWith a deep understanding of the foreign market, extensive experience in trading and developing quantitative trading systems, and a thorough understanding of financial markets, I am able to develop effective automated trading solutions by analyzing market data and continuously optimizing and
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 17 September 2024
- Activations: 10
Way To Stars is a night scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of low market volatility to capitalize on low-risk opportunities. This night scalping EA focuses on capturing small price movements for frequent trading, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs strict stop-loss measures to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Way To Stars is a genuine and honest trading system that does not rely on purported neural networks, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, or perfect straight-line backtesting results.
signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302260
Next Price: $ 699
setfile of Medium-low Risk (signal's setfile)
Features of this EA:
- Suitable currency pair: GBPUSD
- Load timeframe: Any timeframe
- No grid, no martingale, single trade at a time
- Split orders into smaller orders to reduce risk
- Manages risk through limit maximum positions and maximum floating loss percentage
- Automatically adjusts trading times considering time zones and daylight saving time changes
- Suitable for small capital accounts
- Suitable for low-spread, high-liquidity brokers, such as IC Markets
Special Note on MT4 Version:
Due to inherent limitations in MT4, backtesting cannot simulate real-time variable spreads at night, resulting in significant differences between backtest results and actual performance. Please switch to the MT5 version for backtesting and use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode to achieve more realistic results.
The above is a machine translation, sorry. If you have any questions, please read the user manual or contact me.
i have back tested the EA for the past four years the success rate is perfect, i been testing the EA for the past two weeks and results looks promising , of course you will have some lose trade, no EA is always wining