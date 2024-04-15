Way To Stars MT4

Way To Stars is a night scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of low market volatility to capitalize on low-risk opportunities. This night scalping EA focuses on capturing small price movements for frequent trading, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs strict stop-loss measures to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Way To Stars is a genuine and honest trading system that does not rely on purported neural networks, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, or perfect straight-line backtesting results.

Features of this EA:

Suitable currency pair: GBPUSD

Load timeframe: Any timeframe

No grid, no martingale, single trade at a time

Split orders into smaller orders to reduce risk

Manages risk through limit maximum positions and maximum floating loss percentage

Automatically adjusts trading times considering time zones and daylight saving time changes

Suitable for small capital accounts

Suitable for low-spread, high-liquidity brokers, such as IC Markets

Special Note on MT4 Version:



Due to inherent limitations in MT4, backtesting cannot simulate real-time variable spreads at night, resulting in significant differences between backtest results and actual performance. Please switch to the MT5 version for backtesting and use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode to achieve more realistic results.





The above is a machine translation, sorry. If you have any questions, please read the user manual or contact me.