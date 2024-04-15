Way To Stars MT4

5
  • Experts
  • Wei Tu
    Wei Tu

    Wei Tu

    4.1 (27)
    With a deep understanding of the foreign market, extensive experience in trading and developing quantitative trading systems, and a thorough understanding of financial markets, I am able to develop effective automated trading solutions by analyzing market data and continuously optimizing and
    6 products 1 signal 2 topics 58 comments
  • Version: 1.26
  • Updated: 17 September 2024
  • Activations: 10

Way To Stars is a night scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of low market volatility to capitalize on low-risk opportunities. This night scalping EA focuses on capturing small price movements for frequent trading, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs strict stop-loss measures to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Way To Stars is a genuine and honest trading system that does not rely on purported neural networks, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, or perfect straight-line backtesting results.

MT5   User Manual   

signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302260

Next Price: $ 699

setfile of Medium-low Risk (signal's setfile)

setfile of High Risk

Features of this EA:

  • Suitable currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Load timeframe: Any timeframe
  • No grid, no martingale, single trade at a time
  • Split orders into smaller orders to reduce risk
  • Manages risk through limit maximum positions and maximum floating loss percentage
  • Automatically adjusts trading times considering time zones and daylight saving time changes
  • Suitable for small capital accounts
  • Suitable for low-spread, high-liquidity brokers, such as IC Markets

Special Note on MT4 Version:

Due to inherent limitations in MT4, backtesting cannot simulate real-time variable spreads at night, resulting in significant differences between backtest results and actual performance. Please switch to the MT5 version for backtesting and use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode to achieve more realistic results.


The above is a machine translation, sorry. If you have any questions, please read the user manual or contact me.

Reviews 8
ANA101
34
ANA101 2024.09.23 11:19 
 

i have back tested the EA for the past four years the success rate is perfect, i been testing the EA for the past two weeks and results looks promising , of course you will have some lose trade, no EA is always wining

ｓｈａｈｚ
198
ｓｈａｈｚ 2024.09.19 10:41 
 

Way To Stars is a scalping based EA that has one strict rule. It only trades outside of volatile hours to keep risks at its minimum. This way, it can avoid extreme market fluctuations and only focus on calm moments. It opens buy stops and sell stops and if the market hits any of them, it will then open the trades for quick gains. Because of this, there are days when the market is too calm, the trend doesn't goes in its favor and it doesn't trade at all. And there are days when it will hit the buy stops or sell stops and within the trading period the market goes into different direction and takes losses. But for the most part, it will hit the profits handsomely and close with positive. Trading is a long term game and you must be patient when running EAs that have fixed rules. There is no such thing as 100% profits everyday and its better to take some losses than letting them accumulate over time. If you can't risk this, you're not ready for trading just yet. Above all, Wei Tu is very helpful and calm in answering all enquiries and questions that you may have. I have been in communication with Wei Tu before, and after purchasing the EA and the customer service itself is worth the purchase.

Jason
1078
Jason 2024.06.04 07:24 
 

作者的服务响应及时，非常乐于助人，期待EA接下来的表现！

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ANA101
34
ANA101 2024.09.23 11:19 
 

i have back tested the EA for the past four years the success rate is perfect, i been testing the EA for the past two weeks and results looks promising , of course you will have some lose trade, no EA is always wining

ｓｈａｈｚ
198
ｓｈａｈｚ 2024.09.19 10:41 
 

Way To Stars is a scalping based EA that has one strict rule. It only trades outside of volatile hours to keep risks at its minimum. This way, it can avoid extreme market fluctuations and only focus on calm moments. It opens buy stops and sell stops and if the market hits any of them, it will then open the trades for quick gains. Because of this, there are days when the market is too calm, the trend doesn't goes in its favor and it doesn't trade at all. And there are days when it will hit the buy stops or sell stops and within the trading period the market goes into different direction and takes losses. But for the most part, it will hit the profits handsomely and close with positive. Trading is a long term game and you must be patient when running EAs that have fixed rules. There is no such thing as 100% profits everyday and its better to take some losses than letting them accumulate over time. If you can't risk this, you're not ready for trading just yet. Above all, Wei Tu is very helpful and calm in answering all enquiries and questions that you may have. I have been in communication with Wei Tu before, and after purchasing the EA and the customer service itself is worth the purchase.

sunjw01
65
sunjw01 2024.08.01 15:01 
 

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Ajiao
64
Ajiao 2024.08.01 08:44 
 

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ZMJ614
71
ZMJ614 2024.06.28 17:24 
 

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ZimoZimo
73
ZimoZimo 2024.06.24 04:36 
 

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elva0608
68
elva0608 2024.06.22 06:48 
 

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Jason
1078
Jason 2024.06.04 07:24 
 

作者的服务响应及时，非常乐于助人，期待EA接下来的表现！

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