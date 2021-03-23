Forex Vampire
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Forex Vampire is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD currency pairs.
This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.
The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.
Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.
The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.
Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.
The principle of operation of the robot Forex Vampire.
The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD ( 1m, 5M , 15m , 30m, H1 timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 250 USD.
Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files
The recommended leverage is 1:500
If you want to use a different leverage, use the appropriate setting in the Money Management.
|Leverage
|Percent Balance for a deal
|1:500
|1 %
|1:100
|5 %
|1:50
|10 %
|1:30
|17 %
Backtest
...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...
If you are going to backtest the robot, please select EURUSD etc, and any date between this period ( 2018.01.01 ---> CURRENT ).
Select 5m timeframe and choose the leverage ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ).
Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD PER 0.01 LOT SIZE )
if you have a question, send me a private message.
!!! DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT OR ANYTHING FROM DEVELOPER !!!! Terrible performance, and less than trustworthy developer. We opened an account on ETH Finisher and Forex Vampire in May. This is a follow-up to our first comment on ETH Finisher. We had 10 winning trades in a row and then a little bit of a stutter. With the subpar performance on the second week, we reached out to the developer for answers. We were told that the default settings are incorrect and to use his suggested set file. After we updated the settings, we had what should have been a winning trade turn into a horrible experience. We reached out to ask the developer why the EA didn’t take profit. He asked for our settings and told us one of the parameters was incorrect. The developer never took blame for sending the wrong set file information, but told us to wait for the trade to close to change the settings. With this, we LOST OVER $14,000 IN ONE TRADE. He immediately puts blame on us for having the set files wrong (which was his mistake). He later claims all his clients experienced similar losses, and that it wasn't due to his set files. It felt like a little bit of a back peddle after he heard the amount that we lost and realizing he was in the wrong. After the loss, the developer asked us not to update our comments or leave bad remarks. He promised that he could help us make back the losses through signals on Binance. We were also told that if we did not make our money back within the first month of working with him through signals, that our accounts would be subsidized, this was also said via WhatsApp, we apologize we are unable to attach screenshots. We took his signal and have been sitting in the negative waiting for the market to come back. Between then and now, somewhere around late June (about the time we should have made our $15k back), he asked us to open more positions. With this, he wanted us to pay for the new signals, which was absolutely ridiculous. We had lost $15,000, were negative on his first signal and he was trying to sell another set of signals, which would also be negative right now. We understand that the developer does not have control over the market, but he continues to give poor instruction that results in a loss of funds. We gave him double the amount of time he promised us. He said our money would be back in a month, when the second month came around, we reached out to ask for our subsidy. Since then we have been asked to wait and to buy more signals, again!! The audacity of this individual is incredible. He is now claiming to only be an IT representative for a company and that the company is processing our demand and opening an investigation. We have asked to speak to another rep, which we do not believe exists. We have also asked about the process of the investigation, but do not receive answers to these questions. We have even asked how long it will take, to which we get “it will take a weeks.” Upon hearing there is an investigation, we opened our own. The developer is employed by “Self Employed” and has only sold the EA to us and our clients, which means he doesn’t have any other clients than us, nor does it appear that there is another company. He is friends with an EA outsourcing company on MQL5, which may be where the EAs are coming from and the company he is taking grievances against. This is speculation, but we are fairly upset. Mostly because we discovered in this time that we are complaining and trying to get our money back, the developer is using our company as a positive reference on his Author profile for MQL5. This is just so wrong. When we said we were going to leave our remarks since it wasn’t looking very hopeful, he replied with “if your remarks are worth losing $15,000, then go ahead.” We do not believe that we will ever see our subsidy and that this is somewhat of a scam. The scam is the bot itself, it will not work properly and you will lose money. He will profit from you buying the bot and leave you stranded once you have lost your money. If we do receive our subsidy, we will be sure to update this and redact our complaint; however, at this time we feel it is our responsibility to make sure no one else falls victim to this trap. Very expensive, but you do not get what you pay for!! !!!! DO NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM THIS DEVELOPER !!!!