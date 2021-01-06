Shadow Legends

1

Shadow Legend EA-is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed only for gold trading. Shadow Legends EA is looking for strong price movements and trend reversals. The system is based on volatility breakouts.For each order, the Expert Advisor opens pending orders, the transaction is additionally controlled by a trailing stop. If there is a strong movement in the market, the EA opens a trade and moves the trailing stop to the best positions as quickly as possible.


  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $200 

Input parameters

  • TradeManager - trade manager
  • TradeComment - order comment
  • Magic Number - magic number
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread
  • FixedLot - fixed trading lot size
  • Money_Management - Money_Management
  • RiskPercent - risk per trade (in percent)
  • MaxDrawdown - the maximum drawdown (in points)
  • StartHour - trading start hour
  • EndHour - trading end hour
  • Trailing - trailing stop distance (in points)
  • StartTrailing - trailing stop start (in points)
  • VelocityTime - VelocityTime (in points)
  • DeleteRatio - DeleteRatio (in points)
  • OrderExpiry - OrderExpiry (in points)
  • TickSample - TickSample (in points)


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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
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Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
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Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2025.09.05 19:17 
 

This EA works only on demo and developer did not reply to my message.

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