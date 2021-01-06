Shadow Legends
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Shadow Legend EA-is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed only for gold trading. Shadow Legends EA is looking for strong price movements and trend reversals. The system is based on volatility breakouts.For each order, the Expert Advisor opens pending orders, the transaction is additionally controlled by a trailing stop. If there is a strong movement in the market, the EA opens a trade and moves the trailing stop to the best positions as quickly as possible.
- Working symbol XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $200
Demo signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/881392
Input parameters
- TradeManager - trade manager
- TradeComment - order comment
- Magic Number - magic number
- Slippage - maximum allowed slippage
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread
- FixedLot - fixed trading lot size
- Money_Management - Money_Management
- RiskPercent - risk per trade (in percent)
- MaxDrawdown - the maximum drawdown (in points)
- StartHour - trading start hour
- EndHour - trading end hour
- Trailing - trailing stop distance (in points)
- StartTrailing - trailing stop start (in points)
- VelocityTime - VelocityTime (in points)
- DeleteRatio - DeleteRatio (in points)
- OrderExpiry - OrderExpiry (in points)
- TickSample - TickSample (in points)
This EA works only on demo and developer did not reply to my message.