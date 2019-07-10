White Shark

5

White Shark is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot.

This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result. 

All Parameters are optimized for the EUR/USD pair. It only requires to enter the percentage of risk.

Real Signal available : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/596648 (per request as its private now because of scammers)

Advantages:

  • This EA can work in any market condition for the EUR/USD pair: it can run in news and even take advantage of them
  • It work 24/24: no need to turn off the EA, as it can operates days and nights
  • H1 timeframe.


Recommendations:

  • It is recommended to enter a value between 1-3% as maximum. (back-test your settings with the initial balance, or ask me for the risk u need to use)
  • This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD pair
  • STANDARD Account is perfect, you can even run it on a cent account.
  • If you can get a Swap-free account, then this is for sure a plus for this EA, thus not necessary. 
  • The recommended start balance is 1000$; thus if you are willing to go with a cent account, I would recommend to start with 100$ and you would be completely fine.


Parameters:

  • MM_Start_percentage_of_balance: As mentioned above, it is recommended to enter a value between 1-3% not more. 
  • Other hidden parameters: there is a lot of other parameters that are hidden for the user in order to prevent users from mis-use of this EA. 


If you have any question, feel free to contact me

Reviews 6
jamesbond777
29
jamesbond777 2021.01.25 03:54 
 

I've been running White Shark on my real account for 6 months and have had no losses and very good income. I'm very happy with this product.

Sercihan Denizyaran
229
Sercihan Denizyaran 2020.10.20 22:15 
 

Paid for itself in one day. Safe, slow and steady profits. Thank you.

iccapital
644
iccapital 2020.08.19 09:04 
 

Good work Thanks Elie

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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
Red Shark
Elie Almachaalany
Experts
RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.   Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks. Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.   It enters only SELL positions and adapts
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Andrew Hobbs-ray
241
Andrew Hobbs-ray 2021.03.13 21:14 
 

Very consistent profitable EA. Good profits with reasonable drawdown and clever recovery strategy

jamesbond777
29
jamesbond777 2021.01.25 03:54 
 

I've been running White Shark on my real account for 6 months and have had no losses and very good income. I'm very happy with this product.

Sercihan Denizyaran
229
Sercihan Denizyaran 2020.10.20 22:15 
 

Paid for itself in one day. Safe, slow and steady profits. Thank you.

iccapital
644
iccapital 2020.08.19 09:04 
 

Good work Thanks Elie

Rakesh Kumar
2310
Rakesh Kumar 2019.12.02 01:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

toni.francis94
24
toni.francis94 2019.09.06 00:03 
 

The software is running perfectly same as mentioned!! Thanks and looking for more!

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