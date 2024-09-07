Indicement MT5

4.04

Welcome to Indicement!

VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS

OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS


INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets.

The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades.

All trades have a stoploss and take profit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing take profit to minimize the risk, and  maximize the potential of each trade.

The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.  

I'm happy to say that I have perfected this strategy over my many years of developing EA's


This EA is developed to trade specifically for US500, US30 and NAS100 indices.

These markets are particularly well suited for trading this type of strategy.


Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. 

This EA has been stress tested for all 3 indices, using multiple pricefeeds for various brokers.  Also cross-market  testing has been done to exterminate the risk  of over-optimizations.

No "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk, but a real and honest trading system, based on proven methodology for development and live execution.

As a developer, I have +15 years of experience in creating automated trading systems.  I know what has the potential to work and what has not. 

I create honest systems, with the highest probability of trading like the backtests without cheating.


Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: install on only 1 H1 chart, and use one of the set files provided
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management
  • Extremely stable longterm when using the full set of strategies
  • Easy to use for Prop Firms
  • Minimum account balance: 150$  (use setfile "extreme low risk" for accounts smaller than 300$)


Setup for backtesting: 

A) make sure you fill in the CORRECT SYMBOLS for the 3 indices in the parameters (check MarketWatch window to see the actual names for the indices)

B) Select EURUSD H1 symbol in the backtester.  It will run all 3 indices from the parameters, no matter which symbol you select in the tester

C) Set your desired max drawdown per strategy in the parameters or load a set file

(check the screenshot here to see on how to set the names of the indices)


Setup for live trading:

A) Load the EA to any H1 chart you want (EURUSD recommended as it has the most ticks).  EA will automatically run the 3 indices, no matter which chart you run it on

B) IMPORTANT: make sure you fill in the CORRECT SYMBOLS for the 3 indices in the parameters (check MarketWatch window to see the actual names for the indices) (example here)

C) Set your desired max drawdown per strategy in the parameters (or load one of the set files, available here)


IMPORTANT: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)



Parameters:

  • ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart 
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"
  • update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting
  • Friday Stop Hour -> if you don't want trades to be hold over the weekend, set a value between 0 and 23. (25 means "disabled)
  • SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP
  • Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date
  • BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies
  • Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades
  • Remove Comment Suffix -> remove the part that adds more info to the comments (like 'US500_A')
  • RunUS500 -> enable the strategy for US500 index (SP500)
  • US500_Symbol -> set the name of the symbol for the US500 pair (very important to set it correctly!!)
  • US500_Strat1 -> enable strategy 1 for this pair
  • US500_Strat2 -> enable strategy 2 for this pair
  • US500_Strat3 -> enable strategy 3 for this pair
  • Value in $ of 1 unit move -> default is "0" (auto).  Only change this if you lotsize is much too high. ask me for instructions
  • US500_MaxSpread -> max spread allowed
  • US500_Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades.  Also good for prop firms.
  • Same options for US30 and NAS100 (USTECH)
  • EnableNFP_Filter -> turn the NFP filter on or off
  • AutoGMT -> let the EA calculate the correct GMT offset for your broker, so that the time of NFP will be correct
  • GMT_OFFSET_Winter -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the wintertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • GMT_OFFSET_Summer -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the summertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades -> force the EA to close all open trades when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders -> force the EA to delete all pending orders when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_MinutesBefore -> how many minutes before the NFP event, to close trades and pending orders
  • NFP_MinutesAfter -> how many minutes after the NFP event, before the EA resumes trading again
  • PROPIRM UNIQUE TRADE SETTINGS -> here you can modify the entry and exits of the trades manually, to make them different compared to other users of the EA (for prop firms)
  • Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize, Max Risk per Strategy, or LotsizeStep
  • Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen.  This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation
  • Max Risk Per Strategy -> The prefered maximum allowed total drawdown (in %) for each strategy.  The EA will then determine lotsize based on the historical max DD of that strategy
  • LotsizeStep -> set the step value for which the EA should increase lotsize from 0.01 to 0.02lots
  • Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %).  If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day.  This is usefull for prop firms
  • Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values
  • OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)
  • Trading hours -> here you can set the hours between which the EA should trade



Reviews 29
Dj_Hans
56
Dj_Hans 2025.11.27 19:31 
 

i m using Indicement since relase, i m very Happy with the rsults, like everey EA from Wim

Fidel Kpan
84
Fidel Kpan 2025.05.11 06:26 
 

Un EA performant avec un support exceptionnel ! Impressionné par ses performances. Il est stable, rentable et bien optimisé. Le développeur est réactif, professionnel et toujours prêt à aider, que ce soit pour l’installation, les réglages ou les conseils stratégiques. Je recommande vivement cet EA à tous ceux qui cherchent un outil sérieux, fiable, et bien accompagné !

cassfal
59
cassfal 2025.05.10 18:41 
 

Very good EA, not trading US30 atm, Wims support is the best you can trust!

Dj_Hans
56
Dj_Hans 2025.11.27 19:31 
 

i m using Indicement since relase, i m very Happy with the rsults, like everey EA from Wim

Maxim
30
Maxim 2025.10.26 19:23 
 

After almost a year of using the Indecement EA, I can say that the results have been disappointing. Throughout this time, I kept hoping it was just a bad period, a temporary cycle, or a reaction to certain news, but the performance never really improved. Every time it seemed to recover, another significant drawdown followed. In conclusion, I don’t plan to use this EA anymore unless major changes are made to its strategy or algorithm. In my opinion, small adjustments won’t make a difference — it will still lead to losses in the long run.

Ukrit Khonglao
387
Ukrit Khonglao 2025.09.24 18:11 
 

Beautiful work, Wim. I bought this EA a long time ago, paused for a while, and recently started testing it again after purchasing UBS. I really appreciate that you haven’t abandoned this EA. Solid trades so far. Daily breakout strategies for USTEC and US500 could be interesting - Overall, very happy — so far, so good.

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
455
Jorge Dominguez Martinez 2025.09.19 10:13 
 

Honest Review of “Indicement” (after ~1 year of use) This isn’t a pleasant review to write, but it’s the truthful one: after roughly a year, the EA hasn’t delivered the results I hoped for. On the positive side, Wim has replaced the US30 strategies with daily (D1) approaches. In my experience, this is a step in the right direction—D1 logic tends to be more stable, as H1 strats for indexes seems to have too much noise to predict results, and backtests on daily data usually resemble live trading more closely. However, for the other indices the gap remains. On US500 and USTEC, backtests still don’t align with real-account performance. Two of the four US500 strategies have already been replaced due to this mismatch, but none of the USTEC strategies currently mirror their backtested behavior in live trading. What I want to underline is Wim’s integrity. He’s one of the few genuinely honest EA developers on MQL5, and I’m confident he’ll keep working to turn Indicement’s performance around. I’ll update this review as progress is made.

Profalgo Limited
83365
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2025.09.19 10:14
thx for sharing your thoughts. I'll continue to work to improve the EA, no worries
Axel S
212
Axel S 2025.07.16 17:10 
 

It saddens me to write this review. I have used indicement since launch and has kept it running live for ~9 months now. - The result is a drawdown that equals approximately twice the drawdown in backtests. According to the developer, the max dd is expected to be around 5-6 times the risk per strategy, meaning 3% risk as used in the signal should stay below 15-18%. Currently it’s close to 30%. If all strategies theoretically would go down it’s worst expected drawdown simultaneously we would end up around here, but this is way worse than what has happened ever before according to the developer in other words. - using the prop firm setfile got me to lose my funded account. - US30 had bigger drawdowns than history and US500 performs worse than backtest but in line with drawdowns. What I find most disappointing is the fact that US30 was turned off in the live signal due to this and no information or update was given to the users. Only response has continuously been that every trader has his own responsibility. For example, current setfiles and information on this page still shows possibly outdated information. Don’t get me wrong, Wim has always been very helpful, informative and fast in response. This review might change after some more months of running it live or with future updates. What I would expect would be more information about differences from backtests published here and maybe a rearrangement of strategies etc. For example I know that NAS is still in line and has even more promising updates. Functional/more stable strategies could be left etc. There are ways to go forward using learning points from Indicement by analyzing what has happened or simply putting more focus on NAS/US100 with slightly higher lotsizes. I do welcome other points of perspective on this matter. I believe there are several ways to learn, adapt OR inform. 2015-07-16

Fidel Kpan
84
Fidel Kpan 2025.05.11 06:26 
 

Un EA performant avec un support exceptionnel ! Impressionné par ses performances. Il est stable, rentable et bien optimisé. Le développeur est réactif, professionnel et toujours prêt à aider, que ce soit pour l’installation, les réglages ou les conseils stratégiques. Je recommande vivement cet EA à tous ceux qui cherchent un outil sérieux, fiable, et bien accompagné !

cassfal
59
cassfal 2025.05.10 18:41 
 

Very good EA, not trading US30 atm, Wims support is the best you can trust!

gwayne9595
339
gwayne9595 2025.05.02 14:25 
 

Working really well, especially on Nasdaq and US500, thanks Wim! I trust his experience, he is no BS, and he has great support.

Andrii Soma
724
Andrii Soma 2025.01.27 11:56 
 

I bought the Indicement EA on the 1st day (7 September 2024) and it has been on a live account since then. First, it had a DD, and was vulnerable to news, I had a huge slippage on NFP. After Wim has added the news filter and breakout filter, this EA looks promising long term and is making profits for me now! Using in my portfolio and can recommend it. Huge thanks for Wim's support 🙌

RehanRM M
173
RehanRM M 2025.01.13 11:41 
 

This is one of my favourite EA’s I’ve been using Wims ea’s for around 7 months with the combo deal and I’m looking forward to the future. The EA had drawdown at the start although this was small and was recovered one thing to note from this is it is perfectly aligned with the backtest which I believe shows this is an honest EA from an honest person with the backtest being actually real it shows some really good potential in long term stability and profit. This is a normal strategy that dose not use gambling strategies unlike other EAs on the market like grid and martingale this is just a strategy which I like I’ve learnt the hard way to stay away from martingale systems learn from my mistakes and never go near them. There are not many EAs on the market that trade indices so even if you use other EAs I highly reccomend you purchase this ea for diversification in your portfolio. The author is very good with support and communication which is important when you are buying a ea. Overall this system is very reliable and shows amazing performance in the long run, this is an honest ea from an honest seller so I highly recommend

Profalgo Limited
83365
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2025.01.13 13:11
Thx mate!
Thx mate!
Lion
389
Lion 2025.01.12 15:58 
 

I've tested this EA since it's launch and unfortunately it's in the negative consistently occasionally going to a small profit only to drop back down. I also removed certain aspects to see if I could improve the results but it made no difference so I can't quite recommend the ea (For now- though i saw there is new update). In saying that some of the devs other EAs are superb and he is super helpful and responsive.

Update 05/11/2025 - Marginal improvement (we are at break even again), it's becoming clear that this EA is a clear case of "too many cooks spoil the broth" there is a lot - too much infact going on - positive results are being offset by bad results - the simplicity of Wim's other Ea's is why they work and this one is perpetually flopping (even after literally HUNDREDS of updates - another one just came through now)!.

unfortunately Wim in my eyes is becoming one of those devs that continually pumps out EA's until he has a winner then focus' some more on that particular one. don't get me wrong I think he's a great guy but being a great guy and dev doesn't help my success trading if the tools provided don't perform.

Gravity Tool
324
Gravity Tool 2024.12.28 07:36 
 

Still a young EA at this point. It behaves like in the backtests which indicates high longterm potential. The autor's support is amazing and he is further developing his products. Very trustful and reliable. I run also his other products in a portfolio and managed to be profitable. Not for every month, of course, but in the longterm and with a decent risk management. Wim and his EAs are highly recommended!

Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2024.12.19 23:15 
 

Short update – December 2025

After the latest updates and new set files I’m now running this EA on US500, NAS100 and also US30 on a separate indices account.

Results so far are very solid: around 57% win rate, profit factor about 1.18 and balance drawdown roughly 15–16%, with lower equity DD.

For an intraday indices strategy this is absolutely acceptable for me. 📊

All trades are fully automated with clear SL/TP and no martingale or grid, which is important for my risk management.

I plan to keep this EA as a long-term part of my indices portfolio. As always, I recommend new users to start on demo first and use reasonable risk settings according to their own capital. 🤖✅

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Updated: 18.05.2025

I’m adjusting my review slightly. I've paused US30 trading on my real-money account, as this pair has negatively impacted the overall performance of the EA.

Other pairs have been profitable from the start, so I’ve kept them active. US30 trading will remain active on a demo account, and if I notice improvements, I’ll consider reactivating it on the live account.

Overall, the EA appears to be profitable in the bigger picture, and I recommend using a more conservative risk management approach.

It's not impossible for the EA to have several consecutive losing months — but at the same time, the strategies show strong potential for long-term profitability based on years of development.

Let’s review and re-evaluate again in 2 to 4 months.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

edited 13.03.2025

I am changing my assessment. I have been testing this EA on a small-capital account for over six months now, and the results have not changed. And for this price, such an EA? 😀

The developer is helpful, but that only serves as good salesmanship, benefiting the developer rather than the users. No one truly evaluates the EA's actual performance.

Just like the developer's other EAs, this one does not generate real profit either. If we are talking about long-term results with just 2% annual returns in this manner, then you might as well get a fixed-term deposit at your local bank—you’d earn more with less risk.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have tested this EA for over 3 months on a real-money live account, and the results are still negative. I have given this EA sufficient time, and the outcome remains disappointing. Fortunately, it hasn’t destroyed the account’s capital, but simply waiting and hoping for better trades and profits feels like a waste of time at this point.

The developer, however, is very helpful and professional in their communication.

I’ll still keep it active on a small-capital account with minimal lot size, as the risk is negligible—perhaps things will improve (purely out of trust in the developer, as this is not a scammer and there is potential). I also reserve the right to change my review if I see improvements or declines in the EA’s performance.

Profalgo Limited
83365
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.12.20 06:52
Thx for the feedback!
Thx for the feedback!
Sharif Hamwi
198
Sharif Hamwi 2024.12.16 01:34 
 

The author support is amazing and very honest and after checking so many EAs on mql5 I can say for sure. He has the best strategies and I really do appreciate all his hard work,Indicement life trading matches backtesting very reliable EA and trustworthy author

Profalgo Limited
83365
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.12.16 07:39
thx mate! much appreciated!
Klogarg
142
Klogarg 2024.10.23 10:34 
 

The EA is excellent, real trades match the backtest and the support from Wim is outstanding.

David Alba Mourenza
631
David Alba Mourenza 2024.10.19 09:16 
 

Ugh, as soon as I put the EA in, it hasn't stopped generating losses, I have to eliminate it from my portfolio.

Evgeny Mikhaylov
864
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2024.10.17 11:40 
 

Generate losses only. Do not buy it. Profits are very rare and relatively small.

mike27399
372
mike27399 2024.09.18 07:41 
 

Schnell zugreifen solange der EA noch günstiger ist, Ich hab den EA gleich auf meinen Echtgeldkonto installiert. Ich verwende die Propeinstellung. Seit Montag live im Betrieb - jeder Tag wurde insgesamt ein Gewinn produziert - perfekt. Einfach Backtest machen bevor man den EA kauft (MT5) .

Ich verwende ICMarketsSC MT5 Broker, leider produziert der EA nur Verluste- nicht zu empfehlen

Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
278
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani 2024.09.16 16:51 
 

Not just limited to Indicement, Wim's other consistent products like Day Trade Pro, Gold Trade Pro are reliable if you have patience. None of Profalgo's EAs will bring you quick profit. There are loss months too. If you stick to the strategy, you will end-up in green. There are regular updates. Support is next to none. My experience with Indicement is good so far. Testing Gold Trade Pro. I will keep updating here. Wim is one of the most reliable person in this chaos. Thank you.

Moreno Dainese
1577
Moreno Dainese 2024.09.10 21:06 
 

non profittevole

12
