Assistant AutoClose Mt4

SpreadChartOscillator Sergii Krasnyi Indicators

SpreadChartOscillator is an indicator that displays the spread line of a symbol in the subwindow of the oscillator. In the parameters it is possible to specify another symbol from which the spread line will be broadcast. If the "Symbol" parameter is left empty, the spread line will be displayed from the current symbol on which the indicator is set. This tool is ideal for traders who want to see the spread dynamics in the oscillator format and use it to protect themselves from entering the market