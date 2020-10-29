Order Reminder MT4

This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions.

To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications)

Features

Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders)



Customize time to send notification



Customize notification interval (send every 5/15/30mins, 1/2/4 hours)



Customize notification content



Show all orders and total profit/loss





Show orders list only





Show total profit/loss only

Notice

Notifications are turned off in weekend automatically



