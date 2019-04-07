EasySet Panel

Easy Set Trade Panel

Trade Smarter, Not Harder

Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity.

Key Features:

🎯 Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences.

⚖️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Risk 2%) Fixed Amount (e.g., Risk $10/£10) Max Account Risk (automatically limits trade size based on your balance)

⚡ Market & Pending Orders : Whether you’re entering by market price or setting up a pending order, the panel adapts — just set your levels and hit trade.

🔔 Custom Alert Lines: Place upper and lower alert lines on the chart. Receive instant notifications when price crosses them — perfect for monitoring breakout zones.

Whether you’re a beginner looking for simplicity or a seasoned trader who wants speed and precision, Easy Set Trade Panel delivers a fast, reliable way to execute trades with confidence.



How to use :-

1. Press the plus button 2. Chose Max or Percent/Fixed amount (For percent or fixed amount change figure in box to your preference) 3. Click lines 4. Choose MKT for Market order set up or ENT for Entry order set up 5. Drag lines to where you want the entry, limit and stop 6. Press trade and the trade will be set 7. Press lines again to delete the lines 8. Press Delete to get rid of lines alarms and pending orders









