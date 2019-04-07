EasySet Panel

5

Easy Set Trade Panel

Trade Smarter, Not Harder

Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity.

Key Features:

  • 🎯 Effortless Trade Setup: Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences.

  • ⚖️ Smart Risk Management: Choose how you want to control risk:

    • % of Account (e.g., Risk 2%)

    • Fixed Amount (e.g., Risk $10/£10)

    • Max Account Risk (automatically limits trade size based on your balance)

  • Market & Pending Orders: Whether you’re entering by market price or setting up a pending order, the panel adapts — just set your levels and hit trade.

  • 🔔 Custom Alert Lines: Place upper and lower alert lines on the chart. Receive instant notifications when price crosses them — perfect for monitoring breakout zones.

Whether you’re a beginner looking for simplicity or a seasoned trader who wants speed and precision, Easy Set Trade Panel delivers a fast, reliable way to execute trades with confidence.



How to use :-

1. Press the plus button
2. Chose Max or Percent/Fixed amount
(For percent or fixed amount change figure in box to your preference)
3. Click lines 
4. Choose MKT for Market order set up or ENT for Entry order set up
5. Drag lines to where you want the entry, limit and stop
6. Press trade and the trade will be set
7. Press lines again to delete the lines
8. Press Delete to get rid of lines alarms and pending orders



Reviews 1
Peter Istvan Vandorfi
370
Peter Istvan Vandorfi 2020.08.03 22:21 
 

awesome stuff, very helpful developer.

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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Peter Istvan Vandorfi
370
Peter Istvan Vandorfi 2020.08.03 22:21 
 

awesome stuff, very helpful developer.

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