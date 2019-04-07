EasySet Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Easy Set Trade Panel
Trade Smarter, Not Harder
Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity.
Key Features:
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🎯 Effortless Trade Setup: Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences.
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⚖️ Smart Risk Management: Choose how you want to control risk:
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% of Account (e.g., Risk 2%)
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Fixed Amount (e.g., Risk $10/£10)
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Max Account Risk (automatically limits trade size based on your balance)
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⚡ Market & Pending Orders: Whether you’re entering by market price or setting up a pending order, the panel adapts — just set your levels and hit trade.
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🔔 Custom Alert Lines: Place upper and lower alert lines on the chart. Receive instant notifications when price crosses them — perfect for monitoring breakout zones.
Whether you’re a beginner looking for simplicity or a seasoned trader who wants speed and precision, Easy Set Trade Panel delivers a fast, reliable way to execute trades with confidence.
awesome stuff, very helpful developer.