Risk Control Trade Panel is designed to assist in one-click trading. This tool can automatically calculate the trading lots based on the set risk money, the recommended StopLoss and the recommended TakeProfit. In the information menu, you can view indicators such as the weekly price range and the monthly price range.

1. For detailed explanations and statistical results of price range, see the article: STATISTICS OF WEEKLY PRICE RANGE OF MAJOR CURRENCY PAIRS

2. For detailed calculation methods and explanations of "Spread Costs and Swap Benefits", see the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29322