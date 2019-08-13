Risk Control Trade Panel

Risk Control Trade Panel  is designed to assist in one-click trading. This tool can automatically calculate the trading lots based on the set risk money, the recommended StopLoss and the recommended TakeProfit. In the information menu, you can view indicators such as the weekly price range and the monthly price range.


Followings are highlight features

  • Lotsize is automatically calculated based on the risk money set by the user.
  • The recommended stoploss and recommended takeprofit are automatically calculated based on the ATR indicator.
  • You can check the weekly price range and the monthly price range as a trading reference.
  • You can view the original "Spread Costs and Swap Benefits" indicators.

1. For detailed explanations and statistical results of price range, see the article: STATISTICS OF WEEKLY PRICE RANGE OF MAJOR CURRENCY PAIRS

2. For detailed calculation methods and explanations of "Spread Costs and Swap Benefits", see the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29322


Parameters

  • Default Risk Money:  set the default trading risk money, for example, the account currency is USD, and the setting of risk money is 200, then the loss money is ≤200USD when each trade triggers the default stoploss.
  • Lots Step:  minimal volume change step for clicking the "+" and "-" buttons in the TRADE tab.
  • Magic Number:  unique number to let the EA distinguish its own orders from the ones opened manually or by other EAs. 


Panel content:

The panel has four tabs:

1. TRADE

  • TP - Set the takeprofit (points), the default value is twice the default SL.
  • SL - Set the stoploss (points), the default value is 1.5 times the value of ATR (4H).
  • Price - Set the price of the pending order.
  • Lots - Set the lots, the default value is calculated based on the risk money and default SL.
  • “+”“-” - change lots according to the value of "Lots Step".
  • Sell、Buy、Sell limit、Buy Limit、Sell Stop、Buy Stop -  opening Buy，Sell or pending orders.

2. CLOSE

  • Close Buy - Close all Buy orders.
  • Close Sell - Close all Sell orders.
  • Close All - Close all Buy and Sell orders.
  • Delete All - Delete all pending orders.

3. Settings

  • Risk Money - set the trading risk money, for example, the account currency is USD, and the setting of Risk Money is 200, then the loss money is ≤200USD when each trade triggers the default stoploss.
  • Lots Step - minimal volume change step for clicking the "+" and "-" buttons in the TRADE tab.

4. INFO

  • Weekly ATR - weekly ATR value.
  • Weekly Range - the points of (highest price - lowest price) in this week.
  • Weekly Range(%) - Weekly Range/Weekly ATR×100%.
  • Monthly ATR - monthly ATR value.
  • Monthly Range - the points of (highest price - lowest price) in this month.
  • 4H ATR - 4 hour ATR value.
  • Current Spread - current spread expressed in points.
  • Spread Costs - current spread costs expressed in the account currency, the account currency is USD, EUR, etc.
  • Swap Long - current swap benefits expressed in the account currency for long positions.
  • Swap Short- current swap benefits expressed in the account currency for short positions.



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
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Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
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