Shield Zone

The Shield Zone indicator is a daily trading tool designed to highlight key take-profit levels derived from two range periods calculated on the D1 timeframe. By automatically identifying the day's upside resistance zones and downside support zones, this indicator provides traders with a clear visual framework of where price is likely to encounter barriers or find daily targets. The indicator draws these zones as filled rectangles, replaying historical zones for the number of days set in the History input, and fires alerts once per day when price first enters either zone.

The concept behind Shield Zone is simple yet effective. The safe area between the resistance and support zones represents the day's expected trading range. When price reaches either the resistance zone or the support zone, it signals that the market may have reached its daily goal, suggesting a potential reversal is near. At these levels, traders can consider exiting existing positions to secure profits, or prepare for a reversal signal to re-enter in the opposite direction. This makes the indicator particularly valuable for those seeking daily profit targets and exit timing guidance in their trading routine.


Core Functionality

The indicator calculates two distinct range periods on the daily timeframe and applies a user-defined multiplier to each zone. The FastPeriod (default 5) and SlowPeriod (default 20) work together to create dynamic support and resistance zones that adapt to current market conditions. When price enters a zone, the system triggers a single daily alert—preventing redundant notifications—and visually highlights the area with customizable colors (resistance zones in light red, support zones in light green). An optional midpoint line helps traders gauge where price sits within the day's expected range.


Key Features

  • Automatic Zone Calculation: Uses Fast period and Slow period ranges with adjustable multiplier to generate daily target levels
  • Historical Replay: Displays zones for past days based on History setting (default 20 days) to analyze price behavior
  • Alert System: Single daily alert when price enters Resistance Zone or Support Zone, with popup, mobile push, or email delivery
  • Customizable Visuals: Choose zone colors, label colors, midpoint line style, and toggle zone labels, buy/sell labels, and midpoint line on/off
  • Multi-Instrument Support: Works with standard Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and cryptocurrencies via the Instruments where 1 pip parameter


Practical Trading Use

The indicator supports several trading approaches. For profit-taking strategies, exit long positions when price reaches the resistance zone and exit short positions at the support zone. For reversal trading, watch for price rejection or confirmation signals at these zones to enter counter trend positions. The safe area between the two zones can be used for range trading, while the zones themselves serve as logical stop-loss placement references.


Ideal For

  • New Traders seeking a clear daily target framework
  • Swing Traders looking for defined profit exit levels
  • Breakout and Reversal Traders needing zone-based confirmation
  • Price Action Enthusiasts combining zones with candlestick patterns


Optimal Configuration

The indicator works on any timeframe but is most effective when used as a daily reference on lower timeframes like M15 or H1. It performs well on major and minor Forex pairs, as well as Gold (XAUUSD) and indices. For better accuracy, combine with candlestick patterns or momentum oscillators at zone touch levels.

Final Notes

The Shield Zone provides a structured approach to identifying daily profit targets and reversal zones using objective range calculations. By highlighting when price reaches these levels, it helps traders make more informed decisions about exits and potential entry reversals. Users should test different period settings in a demo environment to find configurations that suit their trading style.

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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ImpulseMap MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
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ImpulseMap   is a   Market Structure Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically identifies and maps   Higher Highs (HH) ,   Higher Lows (HL) ,   Lower Highs (LH) ,   Lower Lows (LL) ,   Breaks of Structure (BOS) ,   Changes of Character (CHoCH) , and   Liquidity Sweeps   to help traders understand trend development, continuation, and potential reversals with greater clarity. Built for   Price Action ,   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   ICT , and   Market Structure   traders, the indicator tran
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4.56 (9)
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Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
SMC Sessions MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
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The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
London Session Breakout Strategy MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
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The London Session Breakout Strategy Indicator is designed for traders who follow ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , focusing on session based liquidity hunts, killzones, and market maker behavior during the London session. This tool captures the highest and lowest price levels between 00:00 and 07:00 GMT , which is commonly identified as the London Killzone or market maker range . It helps traders identify potential breakout zones where institutional activity and volati
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
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The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
NewYork Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The New York Range Indicator is a session based analysis tool developed for traders applying ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, Smart Money trading, and institutional price action methods . Designed specifically for the New York session, this indicator captures the price range between 12:00 and 14:00 GMT , a critical period that overlaps with the London Close and New York Open . It identifies session highs and lows , detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , and highlights potential liquidity sweep zone
Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
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Smart Daily Fibonacci   is a   Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically draws   Fibonacci Retracement   and   Fibonacci Extension   levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for   Forex traders ,   gold traders ,   index traders ,   cryptocurrency traders ,   scalpers ,   day traders ,   swing traders , and   prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By trans
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3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
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Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
Three MA Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
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Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
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Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
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The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
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Pivot Confluence Zones is a technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to identify retracement zones , reversal areas , and support and resistance levels by combining Pivot Points , Fibonacci Retracement , ATR , and ADR into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for confluence zones where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To strengthen price analysis,
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This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
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The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
Currency Strength 7
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Indicators
The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
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Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
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Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
CCI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
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The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
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The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
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TPSL Driver
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Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
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Experts
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
Entry Point
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   Entry Point   indicator is a   professional signal dashboard   that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single   consolidated entry signal . Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one   intuitive visual panel . The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies   weighted voting   based on your chosen prio
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
4 (5)
Indicators
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to simplify technical analysis , market trend analysis , and entry point identification by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes Moving Averages , CCI , RSI , Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Ind
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
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