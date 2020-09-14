Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt5

5

Features:

  • fast opening / closing deals
  • the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol


Fast open deals:

  • set the Lot volume
  • set StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used)
  • set slippage
  • set Magic (if necessary)
  • set comment (if necessary)


Fast open features:

  • fast open Buy
  • fast open Sell
  • fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol


Attention:

  • this utility works only on the current instrument
  • this utility works on a VPS
  • must enable Algo trading in the terminal and in the Utility settings
  • all error messages are written to the terminal logs


Other utilites:



Reviews 5
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.05.27 16:19 
 

Obrigado pela sua generosidade. Mas poderá melhorar se acrescentar linhas de TP e SL deslizáveis com o valor do lucro em cima da linha do TP e do prejuízo em cima da linha do SL. obrigado

itakhola
581
itakhola 2025.11.13 19:01 
 

Thank you for sharing the Utilities — it’s useful and working well. Could you please consider removing the CLOSE ALL button from the panel? I accidentally clicked it while my account was in a loss. Thank you for your understanding.

-

06/12/2025: Thank you for sharing the utility for free. Please consider adding support for pending orders. Thank you!

Barış Özdemir
25
Barış Özdemir 2024.03.18 06:58 
 

That's what I need. perfect 👌 and free .

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
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Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.05.27 16:19 
 

Obrigado pela sua generosidade. Mas poderá melhorar se acrescentar linhas de TP e SL deslizáveis com o valor do lucro em cima da linha do TP e do prejuízo em cima da linha do SL. obrigado

itakhola
581
itakhola 2025.11.13 19:01 
 

Thank you for sharing the Utilities — it’s useful and working well. Could you please consider removing the CLOSE ALL button from the panel? I accidentally clicked it while my account was in a loss. Thank you for your understanding.

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06/12/2025: Thank you for sharing the utility for free. Please consider adding support for pending orders. Thank you!

Maz
167
Maz 2025.04.01 02:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Barış Özdemir
25
Barış Özdemir 2024.03.18 06:58 
 

That's what I need. perfect 👌 and free .

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2021.02.01 05:44 
 

💯💯💯

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.01 07:33
Thank you.
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