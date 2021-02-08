Universal TP SL Pips

5


 
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add  take profit  and  stop loss that was opened manually or by any other expert advisors. 

The distance is based on Pips.


How Does It Work?

If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss 

If Symbol to modify is set to "Local Symbol" , it will only set the take profit and stop loss with the same symbol it was attached to.

Parameters:
  • Symbol to modify- the option to choose "All Symbol" and "Local Symbol".
  • Magic #- Identifies the open trade to modify. .
  • TP  Pips-
  • SL Pips -

This EA utility will adjust TP and SL if the price calculated is too close from the Order price.

minimum distance is 2 times the spread. it means if the current spread x 2 is bigger than your TP SL input, the distance it will set is the spread x 2.

It will adjust to current ask or bid +- Min distance instead of Order price +- Pips.


Instruction on how to use it is the same on ATR TP SL you can check the video below.

For more questions, message me here at Mql5. Personal modifications and customization will be discussed in freelancehttps://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=geniebull ) section and be quoted accordingly as a personal job. Thank you



Reviews 2
Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2023.07.20 12:53 
 

Great tool. Great support. Already added new feature that I required. Thanks heaps mate. God bless.

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Genesis Hafalla
4 (1)
Experts
How it works This EA trades Stochastic signal line and base line crossovers. It opens a Buy position when the signal line crosses below the base line under the level set in the BuyBelow parameter, and a Sell position when the signal line crosses above the base line over the level set in the SellAbove parameter. Only one trade is allowed at a time on the symbol the EA is attached to. The EA works on any timeframe and any pair. The Stochastic oscillator uses data from the timeframe of the chart i
Stochastic Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (5)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Stochastic   Signal Line  and  Base Line  crossovers. Stochastic  will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a buy position if the Signal Line  crosses below  Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level. Opens a sell position if the Signal Line  crosses above
RSI Level EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (2)
Experts
A simple EA that trades based on Relative Strength Index levels. How it works? This EA trades with  Relative Strength Index Level   . Relative Strength Index Level  will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  Reversal and Trend following . Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Reversal Opens a buy position  if the RSI is below oversold  level. Opens a sell position  if the RSI is above overbought
Logical Trader
Genesis Hafalla
Experts
GenieBull The Logical Trader is a fully automated hedging grid expert advisor for MT5. It does not predict direction. Once per cycle, inside a session window you define, it arms a pending-order straddle around the current price and lets the market choose the side. All distances adapt to volatility through ATR, so the same settings scale across symbols and market conditions. How it trades At the start of a cycle the EA places a pending straddle: a stop order on each side of price at ATR-based dis
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Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2023.07.20 12:53 
 

Great tool. Great support. Already added new feature that I required. Thanks heaps mate. God bless.

Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.02.18 14:23 
 

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