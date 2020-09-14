Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt4

5

Features:

  • fast opening / closing deals
  • the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol


Fast open deals:

  • set the Lot volume
  • set StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used)
  • set slippage
  • set Magic (if necessary)
  • set comment (if necessary)


Fast open features:

  • fast open Buy
  • fast open Sell
  • fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol


Attention:

  • this utility works only on the current instrument
  • this utility works on a VPS
  • must enable Algo trading in the terminal and in the Utility settings
  • all error messages are written to the terminal logs


Other utilites:



Reviews 2
Macrious
28
Macrious 2024.09.18 22:44 
 

the box for sl etc is not big enough,happens with all experts I download,dont know how to fix this.

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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
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Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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Macrious
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Macrious 2024.09.18 22:44 
 

the box for sl etc is not big enough,happens with all experts I download,dont know how to fix this.

[Deleted] 2022.10.31 03:12 
 

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