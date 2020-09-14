Assistant Fast Open Sl Tp Mt4
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 1.0
Features:
- fast opening / closing deals
- the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol
Fast open deals:
- set the Lot volume
- set StopLoss / TakeProfit in points (if you set "0", then it is not used)
- set slippage
- set Magic (if necessary)
- set comment (if necessary)
Fast open features:
- fast open Buy
- fast open Sell
- fast close ALL open orders for the current Symbol
Attention:
- this utility works only on the current instrument
- this utility works on a VPS
- must enable Algo trading in the terminal and in the Utility settings
- all error messages are written to the terminal logs
Other utilites:
- FAST OPEN, Stop Loss, Take Profit - MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5
- AUTO CLOSE (analogue Virtual Sl/Tp) - MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5
- Fast Open, Sl, Tp, Auto Close - MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5
- Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit/Trailing - MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5
the box for sl etc is not big enough,happens with all experts I download,dont know how to fix this.