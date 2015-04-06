Swing Wave MT4

Swing Wave MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor.

  • This expert advisor is based on volatility trading strategies.
  • Price level mechanism that generates returns using reverse trading when reaching certain price levels.
  • This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available.
  • The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. 
  • Automatic risk management with stop loss and profitability hidden in the system.
  • Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.


    Key Features

    • Trades on timeframe: M15 
    • Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD
    • Initial deposit: $100 up  
    • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality  
    • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker

    Parameters

    • MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
    • Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
    • Lots - lot size  
    • Risk - risk percentage
    • SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default" 
      • SL_Input - enter a parameter value 
      • SL_Default- for automatic setting 
      • SL- stop loss ,pips 

    • TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default" 
      • TP_Input - enter a parameter value 
      • TP_Default - for automatic setting 
      • TP- take profit ,pips
      • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
      • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
      • MinBars - minimum bars required
      • TradePercent - percentage of Account Free Margin to trade
      • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
      • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
      • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
      • End_Min - set time to end minute
      • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
      • DialogBox Display Settings : 
        • Show  
        • Hide 
        • Quick test 
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