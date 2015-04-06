Swing Wave MT4
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 101.1
- Activations: 20
Swing Wave MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor.
- This expert advisor is based on volatility trading strategies.
- Price level mechanism that generates returns using reverse trading when reaching certain price levels.
- This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available.
- The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies.
- Automatic risk management with stop loss and profitability hidden in the system.
- Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.
Key Features
- Trades on timeframe: M15
- Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD
- Initial deposit: $100 up
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
- Lots - lot size
- Risk - risk percentage
- SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default"
- SL_Input - enter a parameter value
- SL_Default- for automatic setting
- SL- stop loss ,pips
- TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default"
- TP_Input - enter a parameter value
- TP_Default - for automatic setting
- TP- take profit ,pips
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage
- MinBars - minimum bars required
- TradePercent - percentage of Account Free Margin to trade
- Start_Hour - set time to start hour
- Start_Min - set time to start minute
- End_Hour - set time to end hour
- End_Min - set time to end minute
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
- DialogBox Display Settings :
- Show
- Hide
- Quick test