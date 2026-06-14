GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way.

GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it can selectively start new baskets, while in unclear, volatile or higher-risk conditions, additional filters can limit trading activity.

A key focus is grid control. Before new grid levels are opened, GoldSpire MT5 checks several conditions, including market structure, adverse movement, spread, volatility and risk. This helps prevent uncontrolled position building during difficult market phases.

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: flexible

Minimum deposit: 500 USD

Recommended deposit: from 2,000 USD

Recommended leverage: 1:500 preferred

Account type: Hedging account recommended

Broker: low spreads and stable execution recommended

VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Main Features

Grid and Basket System: controlled management of multiple positions within one trading cycle

Adaptive Market Adjustment: reacts to different market regimes

Grid Control: additional filters before opening new grid levels

Risk Filters: protection against unfavorable market phases and strong adverse movements

Spread Protection: blocks new entries during poor execution conditions

News Filter: reduces trading activity around important economic news

Drawdown Protection: daily and maximum protection features

Prop-Firm Mode: additional control for accounts with strict risk rules

Lot Management: fixed lot size or automatic lot calculation

Premium Dashboard: modern overview directly on the chart

Emergency Function: fast closing of all trades managed by the EA

Important Risk Notice

GoldSpire MT5 does not guarantee profits. Grid and basket systems can open multiple positions at the same time and involve risk. Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, leverage, account size and user settings.