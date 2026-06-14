GoldSpire MT5

5

GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way.

GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it can selectively start new baskets, while in unclear, volatile or higher-risk conditions, additional filters can limit trading activity.

A key focus is grid control. Before new grid levels are opened, GoldSpire MT5 checks several conditions, including market structure, adverse movement, spread, volatility and risk. This helps prevent uncontrolled position building during difficult market phases.

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: flexible
Minimum deposit: 500 USD
Recommended deposit: from 2,000 USD
Recommended leverage: 1:500 preferred
Account type: Hedging account recommended
Broker: low spreads and stable execution recommended
VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Main Features

Grid and Basket System: controlled management of multiple positions within one trading cycle
Adaptive Market Adjustment: reacts to different market regimes
Grid Control: additional filters before opening new grid levels
Risk Filters: protection against unfavorable market phases and strong adverse movements
Spread Protection: blocks new entries during poor execution conditions
News Filter: reduces trading activity around important economic news
Drawdown Protection: daily and maximum protection features
Prop-Firm Mode: additional control for accounts with strict risk rules
Lot Management: fixed lot size or automatic lot calculation
Premium Dashboard: modern overview directly on the chart
Emergency Function: fast closing of all trades managed by the EA

Important Risk Notice

GoldSpire MT5 does not guarantee profits. Grid and basket systems can open multiple positions at the same time and involve risk. Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, leverage, account size and user settings.

Reviews 6
PierG
290
PierG 2026.06.23 16:43 
 

I've been using it for about 3 weeks (including the trial period offered by the developer) and I appreciate the quality of the inputs and the infrequency of recovery operations (see the comments section). Congratulations on an excellent product (the only thing missing is the addition of a trailing SL, which the developer is already working on)!

Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.06.19 12:39 
 

I started with GoldSpire last week in testing phase and it worked reliable and selective. Still early to say how the ea is working on longterm but so far a good portfolio extension I would say. I would recommend it now.

Lukas Haufe
364
Lukas Haufe 2026.06.18 14:40 
 

Very good EA from a new coming developer. Fast execution and rarely any grid steps and if then very controlled. This EA does not open with fix grid steps it open with a dynamic step behavior. So far so good.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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SergiM
789
SergiM 2026.07.22 09:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.07.22 13:51
Thank you for your trust and feedback! I’m glad Goldspire has performed safely and reliably for you.
blarxfj
313
blarxfj 2026.06.23 19:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.06.23 19:59
Thank you for your feedback and recommendation. I’m glad GoldSpire is performing well for you so far. Much appreciated!
PierG
290
PierG 2026.06.23 16:43 
 

I've been using it for about 3 weeks (including the trial period offered by the developer) and I appreciate the quality of the inputs and the infrequency of recovery operations (see the comments section). Congratulations on an excellent product (the only thing missing is the addition of a trailing SL, which the developer is already working on)!

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.06.23 16:55
Thank you for your review. I sincerely appreciate your support and trust in GoldSpire MT5.
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.06.19 12:39 
 

I started with GoldSpire last week in testing phase and it worked reliable and selective. Still early to say how the ea is working on longterm but so far a good portfolio extension I would say. I would recommend it now.

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.06.19 13:08
Thank you for your review. I sincerely appreciate your support and trust in GoldSpire MT5.
Lukas Haufe
364
Lukas Haufe 2026.06.18 14:40 
 

Very good EA from a new coming developer. Fast execution and rarely any grid steps and if then very controlled. This EA does not open with fix grid steps it open with a dynamic step behavior. So far so good.

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.06.18 15:58
Thank you for your review. I sincerely appreciate your support and trust in GoldSpire MT5.
Frederick William Gonnetan
347
Frederick William Gonnetan 2026.06.17 19:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
461
Reply from developer Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik 2026.06.18 15:58
Thank you for your review. I sincerely appreciate your support and trust in GoldSpire MT5.
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