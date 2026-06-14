GoldSpire MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 15 July 2026
- Activations: 10
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way.
GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it can selectively start new baskets, while in unclear, volatile or higher-risk conditions, additional filters can limit trading activity.
A key focus is grid control. Before new grid levels are opened, GoldSpire MT5 checks several conditions, including market structure, adverse movement, spread, volatility and risk. This helps prevent uncontrolled position building during difficult market phases.
Recommended Use
Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: flexible
Minimum deposit: 500 USD
Recommended deposit: from 2,000 USD
Recommended leverage: 1:500 preferred
Account type: Hedging account recommended
Broker: low spreads and stable execution recommended
VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Main Features
Grid and Basket System: controlled management of multiple positions within one trading cycle
Adaptive Market Adjustment: reacts to different market regimes
Grid Control: additional filters before opening new grid levels
Risk Filters: protection against unfavorable market phases and strong adverse movements
Spread Protection: blocks new entries during poor execution conditions
News Filter: reduces trading activity around important economic news
Drawdown Protection: daily and maximum protection features
Prop-Firm Mode: additional control for accounts with strict risk rules
Lot Management: fixed lot size or automatic lot calculation
Premium Dashboard: modern overview directly on the chart
Emergency Function: fast closing of all trades managed by the EA
Important Risk Notice
GoldSpire MT5 does not guarantee profits. Grid and basket systems can open multiple positions at the same time and involve risk. Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, leverage, account size and user settings.
I've been using it for about 3 weeks (including the trial period offered by the developer) and I appreciate the quality of the inputs and the infrequency of recovery operations (see the comments section). Congratulations on an excellent product (the only thing missing is the addition of a trailing SL, which the developer is already working on)!