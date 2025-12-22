Swing Wave MT5

Swing Wave MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor.

  • This expert advisor is based on volatility trading strategies.
  • Price level mechanism that generates returns using reverse trading when reaching certain price levels.
  • This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available.
  • The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. 
  • Automatic risk management with stop loss and profitability hidden in the system.
  • Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.

Key Features

  • Trades on timeframe: M15 
  • Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD
  • Initial deposit: $100 up  
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality  
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker

Parameters

  • MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lot_MM - set as " auto lot or fixed lot "
  • Lot - lot size  
  • Risk - risk percentage
  • SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default" 
    • SL_Input - enter a parameter value 
    • SL_Default- for automatic setting 
    • SL- stop loss ,pips 

  • TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default" 
    • TP_Input - enter a parameter value 
    • TP_Default - for automatic setting 
    • TP- take profit ,pips
    • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
    • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
    • MinBars - minimum bars required
    • TradePercent - percentage of Account Free Margin to trade
    • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
    • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
    • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
    • End_Min - set time to end minute
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.

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    5 (4)
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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