Bulls CD LTB

Description

Bulls CD LTB (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins.

Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators simultaneously.

Users can select the buy graphical symbol and its width, as well as the color of convergence/divergence lines.

The indicator is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show convergence/divergence in the symbol's window even if there is no a separate window with a conventional indicator used for search. This allows you to open additional windows with any other indicators for a joint analysis.

As an option, the indicator can notify of a new signal using the graphical buy symbol instead of convergence/divergence lines.

In most cases, convergence/divergence is considered to be confirmed if it takes the form of a line with a graphical symbol remaining on the chart.

Attention: Since the indicator is downloaded, graphical symbols are displayed in the main window only after a new convergence/divergence signal appears (unlike convergence/divergence lines). Graphical symbols are not displayed for the past periods (before the indicator was downloaded).

If convergence/divergence lines are absent in the main window after launching the indicator, keep switching timeframes, till they are detected. Absence of lines indicates the absence of convergence/divergence on the current timeframe. If the lines are present only in the main window, but not in the additional one, you should recheck the type and the specified parameters of the basic indicator, for which you want to find convergence/divergence.

The indicator's operation is displayed in the attached video.

The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed signal by playing an audio signal, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where:

  • < - the current bar.
  • d - days.
  • h - hours.
  • m - minutes.
  • s - seconds.

Sample e-mail notification:

  • Subject: Bulls CD LTB Signal
  • Message: Signal,M30 - Bullish Convergence between EURUSD and A/D - 2014.08.06 10:18:00

Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of the double type:

  1. Buy signal - buffer 0, must not be zero.

Input Parameters

  1. Bars_Number - number of bars for calculation.
  2. CodeIndicator - basic indicator code:
    • 0 - AD (an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume) - (by default).
    • 1 - OBV (On Balance Volume).
    • 2 - Volume (tick volume indicator).
    • 3 - Force (Force Index indicator).
    • 4 - %R (Bill Williams oscillator).
    • 5 - ATR (Average True Range).
    • 6 - CCI (Commodity Channel Index).
    • 7 - DeMarker (DeMarker indicator).
    • 8 - BW MFI (Market Facilitation Index).
    • 9 - MFI (Money Flow Index).
    • 10 - Momentum (Momentum indicator).
    • 11 - RSI (Relative Strength Index).
    • 12 - RVI (Relative Vigor Index).
    • 13 - Standard Deviation.
    • 14 - Stochastic.
    • 15 - ADX (Average Directional Movement indicator).
    • 16 - AC (indicator of acceleration).
    • 17 - AO (Williams' oscillator).
    • 18 - Gator (Bill Williams' Alligator).
    • 19 - MACD (moving average convergence/divergence).
    • 20 - OsMA (moving average of oscillator).
    • 21 - BearsPower.
    • 22 - BullsPower.
  3. Periods - basic indicator calculation period.
  4. FastMA - fast Moving Average calculation period for basic MACD or OsMA.
  5. SlowMA - slow Moving Average calculation period for basic MACD or OsMA.
  6. SignalMA - calculation period of basic MACD or OsMA indicator's signal line.
  7. KPeriod - К period of basic Stochastic.
  8. DPeriod - D period of basic Stochastic.
  9. Slowing - Slowing period of basic Stochastic.
  10. Stoch_Price - basic Stochastic's price type:
    • Low/High (by default).
    • Close/Close.
  11. Price_Field - Stochastic averaging type:
    • Simple.
    • Exponential (by default).
    • Smoothed.
    • Linear weighted.
  12. Jaw_Period - blue line (Alligator's Jaws) averaging period of the basic indicator.
  13. Jaw_Shift - basic indicator's blue line shift relative to the price chart.
  14. Teeth_Period - red line (Alligator's Teeth) averaging period of the basic indicator.
  15. Teeth_Shift - basic indicator's red line shift relative to the price chart.
  16. Lips_Period - green line (Alligator's Lips) averaging period of the basic indicator.
  17. Lips_Shift - basic indicator's green line shift relative to the price chart.
  18. Applied_Price - the price used:
    • Close price (by default).
    • Open price.
    • High price.
    • Low price.
    • Median price.
    • Typical price.
    • Weighted price.
  19. MA_Method - method of averaging:
    • Simple.
    • Exponential (by default).
    • Smoothed.
    • Linear weighted.
  20. Mode - the index of the line (MAIN - 0 (by default) or SIGNAL - 1) of the basic indicator, based on which ADX, RVI, Stochastic, Gator or MACD are calculated.
  21. Arrow_Symbol - graphical sell symbol type (recognizes one of the eight user-defined symbols, see the screenshot):
    • 67
    • 71
    • 159
    • 217
    • 221
    • 225 (by default)
    • 233
    • 241
  22. Arrow_Width - graphical symbol width (allowable values - 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).
  23. Sound_Mail_Numbers - number of audio and e-mail notifications on the last two bars.
  24. DrawLineInd - display of convergence/divergence line.
    • true - draw the lines (by default).
    • false - do not draw the lines.
  25. Convergence - calculating convergence or divergence:
    • true - convergence (by default).
    • false - divergence.
  26. Ideal_Searching - searching convergence/divergence in non-ideal conditions:
    • true - ideal search conditions (by default).
    • false - non-ideal search conditions.
  27. Play_Sound - enable/disable sound notification.
  28. Show_Time - displaying time remaining until the formation of the current bar.
  29. Send_Mail - send an e-mail notification.
  30. ConvLevelColor_1 - color of the convergence line in the main window.
  31. ConvLevelColor_2 - color of the convergence line in the additional indicator window.
  32. DivLevelColor_1 - color of the divergence line in the main window.
  33. DivLevelColor_2 - color of the divergence line in the additional indicator window.
Recommended products
Bulls CD LBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bulls CD LBT (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Bears CD HTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bears CD HTB  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МetaTrader 4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Strongest Higher Level
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Strongest Higher Level  is an indicator that automatically plots the nearest level of strongest resistance and support in the main chart based on prices of the higher timeframe that differs it from Strongest Level indicator. Repeated usage of the indicator with various number of bars creates a system of support and resistance! The indicator calculates and plots levels based on number of bars set by the user.  It is recommended to set numbers from a golden ratio according to Fibonacci
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
TrendLine Auto Executor MT4
Alessandro Bertoli
Utilities
ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile. TrendLine Auto Executor   is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded. The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and
Follow me
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
The indicator looks for market sentiment impulses and notifies traders accordingly. The indicator can notify of a detected impulse via a sound or alert, as well as emails. You can select the color and display type for bullish and bearish moods. Mood arrow appears on the current bar and remains intact after the bar is formed provided that the bar forming conditions have not changed. At least 100 history bars are required for the indicator operation. Inputs Period - period of the indicator calcul
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Color Price Channel
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
LE Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
LE Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Utilities
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Ultimate Pattern Builder Indicator
NIKO TORI
Indicators
Ultimate pattern builder indicator Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks (+ special fourth). This indicator is special because you can create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns , or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you. With this indicator you can learn how to build candles, testing it in strategy tester and get marked new candles on realtime charts, ho
FREE
Bears CD HBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bears CD HBT (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Impulse Pro
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Impulse Pro is an indicator's impulse trading system based on Moving Average and MACD Line . The idea of the impulse system based on Moving Average and MACD Histogram was first offered by Dr. Alexander Elder in his book "Come Into My Trading Room". The system allows users to choose the calculation method (Moving Average and MACD Line) based on a single, double or triple moving average. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs Calc_Method - Moving Average and MACD Line calcula
Order profit detect and closer
Furkan Damar
Utilities
Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot. Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $. Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205. When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol. For example: There are 3
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
CorrelatePairs
Vitaly Muzichenko
2 (2)
Utilities
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with LineSyncMirrorChart analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Descript
SA Assistant
Aleksandr Svetlakov
Utilities
SA Assistant is an intuitive tool without complicated settings, designed to facilitate the trading operations in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. SA Assistant is not designed for working in the strategy tester. Please test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The SA Assistant EA is visually divided into 4 blocks: 1. "Information" - displays in real time: trading account balance leverage spread of the instrument the EA is attached to current account profit account equity account
Broker Connection Monitor
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Broker Connection Monitor - Keep Your Trading Secure! Ensure Stable Trading with Real-time Broker Connection Monitoring! Are you tired of unexpected connection drops affecting your trades? Do you want to monitor your broker's connection status, server speed, and lost connections in real-time? The Broker Connection Monitor is a must-have utility that gives you a clear, live status of your trading environment directly on your chart! What Does This Utility Do? Tracks Broker Connection – Instantly
Signal Strength Meter
Naim El Hajj
4 (5)
Indicators
The Signal Strength Meter is a Multi-Currency, Dual Timeframe Interactive Indicator, which calculates the strength of buy and sell signals, and displays a score for each symbol on a display board. Get a 7-Day Free Trial Version:  Click  Here  (Full Access to The Indicator for 7 Days) Check Video Below For Complete Demonstration, and User Manual here . Key Features: Allows you to see multiple currency signals from one chart Analyses the signals from more than a dozen classic indicators Identif
Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
A script to open and Close  charts of  multiple pairs instantly with custom template $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Features: Chart Opener : Open chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously Template Opener : Load any User specified template (.tpl) to the opened chart(s) Chart Closer : Close chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously Disclaimer: Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicators
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Main Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator detects the following types of Japanese candlesticks: Doji, Hammer and/or Hanging Man, Shooting Star and/or Inverted Hammer, Spinning Top, Maribozu. The indicator is intended for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. There is a possibility to choose colors for bullish and bearish candlesticks. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3, whose value is not zero!
Big and Small Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator is intended for detecting big (long) and/or small (short) candlesticks. There is possibility of coloring the bullish and bearish candlesticks. The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. The indicator data that can be used for automated trading can be taken from one of four buffers of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3. Values must not be equal to zero. 
DeMark Fractals
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator of DeMark fractals. The indicator can be drawn on the basis of price data and on the basis of a moving average. There is a possibility to color the up and down fractals. The indicator can be used for manual and for automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0 - up fractals, 1 - down fractals! Values of the buffers must not be equal to zero.  A moving average is drawn on the basis of input parameters: Calc_Method 
Stochastic Global
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator Stochastic. The rising and falling lines and the levels of the indicator can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following nineteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. AC - indicator of acceleration. AO
MACD Histo Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator MACD Histo. The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow
MACD Line Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Line (MA convergence-divergence indicator, shown as a histogram). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume i
RSI Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal indicator RSI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of RSI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MT4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accu
CCI Global
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal indicator CCI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of CCI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicato
Multicurrency Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A multi-purpose multi-colored/multi-symbol indicator, which is a set of standard tools from the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The difference is that below the basic price chart it allows to calculate and build in a separate window any of the twenty indicators in a colored form, painting bulls and bears in different colors, for any financial instrument in accordance with the list below:  AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Inde
AO Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator AO (Awesome Oscillator). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR
MACD Classic Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Classic (MA convergence-divergence indicator) that combines two indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The rising and falling lines, the signal line and the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distributio
MACD Classic Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The universal colored multicurrency/multisymbol indicator MACD Classic, consisting of two MACD indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). Inputs Currency_Nam
Multicurrency Cross Oscillator
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator/oscillator based on crossing moving averages. The rising and falling lines of the indicator histogram can be colored. The combined use of the line and the histogram increases the level of the analysis when making a decision to open or close deals. The indicator can be calculated as the standard Price Oscillator or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an i
RAVI Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator RAVI. Was proposed by T. Chand as a trend indicator. RAVI means Range Action Verification Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).
Market Mood Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored multicurrency/multisymbol oscillator of the market mood. The oscillator is designed for detecting the continuation or change of the market mood prior to its occurrence. An excellent example is the screenshots that show all the features of the oscillator. The oscillator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a fin
Inside Bar
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. The bullish and bearish mood can be colored. Inputs Sound_Play - a
Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of the bars that signal of a reversal of current local moods and plays a beep. It also paints these bars in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish priority. You can select the color for bullish and bearish moods. Inputs Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification. Use Detection of the reversal bar can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities.  The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert A
Tendency Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of bars that notify of the reversal of the current trend, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed reversal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. You can select the color for bullish and
Multicurrency MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator is drawn in a separate window, so below the main trading chart a user can see the development of another financial instrument. It is very useful when considering the combined values of various moving averages for different financial instruments below the main trading chart.  The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of
Color Chart MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average. Double Moving Average. Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging met
Multicurrency Bands Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Bollinger Bands to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and Bollinger Bands can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Index indicator. MF
Channel Global Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Channel to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator uses the calculation method of the Price Channel indicator. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and the Channel lines can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution o
Keltner Channel
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Utilities
Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
Color Price Channel
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
Multicurrency Candlesticks
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
Candlestick Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Price Levels
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review