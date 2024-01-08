TrendLine Auto Executor MT4

ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile.

TrendLine Auto Executor is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded.

The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and each order is defined by tracking 3 lines:

  • the first trendline drawn identifies the opening price of the order
  • the second trendline (optional) identifies the price at which to place the stop loss
  • the third trendline (optional) identifies the price at which to place the take profit

Once the trendlines have been drawn, TrendLine Auto Executor automatically updates, candle after candle, the opening, take profit and stop loss prices following the inclination of the lines, until the order is opened.

Everything is managed via a simple and practical control panel (dashboard) present on the price graph which allows you to set the type and size of the order.

 

Input parameters:

Set the Magic Number:  allows you to set the bot's magic number


Trendline Colors

  • TrendLine Group 1 allows you to set the color of the trendlines of group 1
  • TrendLine Group 2 allows you to set the color of the trendlines of group 2

Price lines Colors

  • Opening price allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the opening price of the order
  • Stop Loss:  allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the stop loss
  • Take Profit allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the take profit

Dashboard

  • Show the Dashboard Select Yes to display the dashboard, No to hide it
  • Background color allows you to set the background color of the dashboard
  • Content color allows you to set the color of all elements within the dashboard

 

Dashboard

The dashboard allows you to define the type of order you wish to open in a very simple way, using the various buttons. Each part of it is described below.

  • Magic number indicates the magic number assigned when setting the parameters.
  • Server Time: i ndicates the current server time.
  • TrendLine Group 1 (and Trendline Group 2):  indicates the area within the dashboard dedicated to group 1, or group 2, of trendlines. The color of the writing recalls the one set for the trendline group when setting the parameters.
  • Turn on Trading by clicking on the red button you can activate trading and open orders (the button turns green and the writing shows “Trading ON”).
  • ORDER  (the two buttons allow you to set the type of order)
    • Buy:  to set the automatic opening of a buy order.
    • Sell:  to set the automatic opening of a sell order.
  • ENTRY  (the two buttons allow you to set the type of entry)
    • If touched:  the order will be executed as soon as the price touches the trendline.
    • At open:  the order will be executed when a new candle opens. If Buy has been set, the new candle must open above the trendline, while the opening of the previous one must be below. In the case of a Sell order, the new candle must open below the trendline, while the opening of the previous candle must be above.
  • TP & SL  (the two buttons allow you to set how to manage the take profit and stop loss once the order has been opened)
    • Static:  once the market order is opened, the TP and SL (if present) will remain unchanged.
    • Dynamic:  once the market order has been opened, the TP and SL (if present) will follow the trendlines drawn, assuming the same values, furthermore by manually moving the trendlines it is possible to also move the TP and SL.
  • VOLUME  (the two buttons allow you to set the volume of the operation)
    • Size:  the volume is set by defining the number of lots or contracts. The value must be entered in the field alongside indicated by the words “Enter size:”. The estimated percentage risk in relation to the Balance is indicated just below (the Stop Loss line must have been drawn).
    • Risk%:  the volume is set by defining the percentage risk compared to the Balance. The value must be entered in the field alongside indicated by the writing “Enter risk %:”. The estimated size for opening the order is indicated just below (the Stop Loss line must have been drawn to calculate the size and therefore open the order).
  • The table at the bottom indicates the prices, the monetary profit and in percentage of the Balance, both of the order not yet placed based on where the trendlines have been positioned, and of the market order once opened by the software.
  • Finally, the word Profit positioned at the bottom shows the indication:
    • “no orders planned”,  if no trendlines are drawn on the graph and therefore no order has been planned
    • “order planned but not yet executed” , if trendlines are drawn but the order has not yet been executed
    • The monetary profit and the profit compared to the balance, if the order has been executed and is at market

 

Notes for correct use:

  • The software is developed to only recognize trendlines of the color specified when setting the parameters, other types of lines and other colors are not taken into consideration.
  • To be identified and recognized, trendlines must be traced up to the current candlestick, otherwise it is as if they were not present.
  • To define an order it is necessary to draw at least one trendline to identify the opening price.
  • If you set the At open option as ENTRY, the order will open according to the set chart timeframe.
  • Once the order is closed (manually, for take profit or stop loss) the bot disables trading by returning the "Turn on Trading" button to the red color and the size to zero. The trendlines still remain positioned on the chart so you can reuse them to plan new orders.
  • Once the trendlines have been drawn, the software automatically draws horizontal lines that indicate the opening price of the order and, if indicated, the prices at which to place the stop loss and take profit.
  • The buttons and writings on the dashboard update their status with each new tick of the market, in phases of low liquidity there may be some delay in the response of the buttons.


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Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
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4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
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Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Experts
Tyrell Strategy 1   is a professional trading strategy based on the key concepts of Technical Analysis and developed by a team of traders and programmers with many years of experience. The Expert Advisor operates by placing pending Stop orders and exploits the increases in volatility that occur when specific price levels that act as resistances and supports are broken. Tyrell Strategy 1   is equipped with several risk management systems, including 2 trailing stop systems and a protection syste
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Tyrell Strategy 2 is a professional trading strategy based on the key concepts of Technical Analysis and developed by a team of traders and programmers with many years of experience. The Expert Advisor operates by placing pending Buy Stop orders and exploits the price movements that occur following the creation of specific volatility patterns. Tyrell Strategy 2 is equipped with several risk management systems, including a trailing stop that intervenes once the market order exceeds a specific p
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Experts
Tyrell Strategy 3  is a professional trading strategy based on the key concepts of Technical Analysis and developed by a team of traders and programmers with many years of experience. The Expert Advisor operates by placing pending Buy Stop orders and has the aim of identifying the reversal phases and riding the new trend until it runs out. Tyrell Strategy 3  is equipped with several risk management systems, including a trailing stop that intervenes once the market order exceeds a specific profi
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