📢 LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals. 📢

1. ✔️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy:

In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better. The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns.

In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the market turns. It is clear that catching a price turn is difficult.

2. ✔️ Triple RSI Strategy:

The key to this Triple RSI strategy is in the concept of OVERSELLING or OVERPURCHASING.

When we use the RSI, there are two key zones 70 and 30, as limit zones and that indicate that the price has gone too far, and that it can turn.

This is not always the case, because the market can remain excited for a long time, we can even pull charts and check that when the indicator enters these areas, there is still a bullish or bearish path.

But we are not going to go short or long, because the indicator is at 70 or 30, it is only a reference, it is the alert position of the system, not the "Trigger" of the system.

For the triple RSI strategy, what we are going to use are three different and correlative time charts.





📈 It can be 15 minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours. Also 1 hour, 4 hours and daily chart, or 1 minute, 15 minutes and 1 hour . 📈

3. ✔️ Inputs of the Triple RSI strategy, step by step:

Follow the following steps and help yourself with the screenshots attached below.

Steps to BUY 🔵:

1. Wait for all 3 lines of the indicator to be oversold.

2. Draw a trend line on the chart.

3. Buy when the trend line breaks.

Steps to SELL 🔴:

1. Wait for the 3 lines of the indicator to be overbought.

2. Draw a trend line on the chart.

3. Sell when the trend line breaks.





Stop loss can be placed above or below the last swing.

4. ✔️ Input parameters the indicator:

RSI 1 Lower Period

RSI 1 Lower TimeFrame

RSI 2 Middle Period

RSI 2 Middle TimeFrame

RSI 3 Upper Period

RSI 3 Upper TimeFrame

Styles, colors and levels of the lines

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