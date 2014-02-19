IceFX AccountInfo

This very new indicator is able to unlock all advanced features of MetaTrader 4 (above build 600). This indicator can graphically represent the main data of the current account (balance, equity, free margin, current Profit/Loss, total Profit/Loss, amount of open position(s) & size, etc.) in an elegant way. On the chart AccountInfo graphically shows the account balance of recent days.

Also all data can be filtered with MagicNumber, Order Comment, and symbol for the professional evaluation of a specified Expert Advisor (EA) /Manual Strategy performance.





Indicator parameters: