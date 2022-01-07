The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.

The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern.







Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows. You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in decision making

If you download it and like it please leave a review! It would be wonderful



The StrikePin indicator signals are not to be traded in isolation, but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis.