StrikePin
- Indicators
- Mike Pascal Plavonil
- Version: 1.0
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.
The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern.
An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario.
Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows. You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in decision making
If you download it and like it please leave a review! It would be wonderful
The StrikePin indicator signals are not to be traded in isolation, but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis.
This is a really good indicator, you can easily turn it into a simple but profitable strategy. Thanks for your work. However, it would be really nice if you could add alerts to it, so this would be a five star rating for me.
Edit 10.01.2022: I had so see in live trading that the indicator is heavily repainting. Final rating: 1 star. Useless waste of time