Output Positions and Deals

#property copyright "小天"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "2.01"
#property strict
#property description "test"

input int hlength=85;
input int vlength=25;
input int DX=-340;
input int DY=-80;
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

input double lots_default=1;
input int    pc_times_default=2;
input double deposit_minimal=1;
input double floating_loss_percent=0.1;
input double margin_occupied=0.2;
 
input int    tradingnumber=1;//控制买卖交易数量

 input  double sell_price1=1.06;
 input  double sell_lots1=2;
 input  double sell_tp1=1.05;
 input  double sell_sl1=0;

 input  double buy_price1=0;
 input  double buy_lots1=2;
 input  double buy_tp1=1850;
 input  double buy_sl1=0;

input string group1="";//按钮控制参数
input int    selltype1=0;
input int    selltype2=1;
input int    selltype3=0;
input int    buytype1=0;
input int    buytype2=1;
input int    buytype3=0;
input int    sell_pctype1=0;
input int    sell_pctype2=0;
input int    buy_pctype1=0;
input int    buy_pctype2=0;
input int    trade_allowed=0;//0代表模拟器测试模式
input datetime sell_end_time=__DATETIME__;
input datetime buy_end_time=__DATETIME__;
input int      sell_end_mark=0;
input int      buy_end_mark=0;


bool    showbutton=TRUE;
struct  edit_update
{
string symbol;
int    type; //0代表buy,1代表sell
int    magic;//代表magic
double price;
double lots;
double tp_price;
double sl_price;
int      pc_times;
double   pc_pips; 
trade_info[20]
;
void OnTimer()
   {   
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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input int hlength=85; input int vlength=25; input int DX=-340; input int DY=-80; input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name input double lots_default=1; input int    pc_times_default=2; input double deposit_minimal=200; input double floating_loss_percent=10; input double margin_occupied=0.2; input int    trade_allowed=1;//0代表测试模式   bool showbutton=TRUE; int tradingnumber=3;//控制买卖交易数量 struct  edit_update { string symbol; int    type; //0代表buy,1代表sell int    magic;//代表magic double
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