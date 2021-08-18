+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts!

I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA

The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies:

Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies :

The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for this bonus strategy are predefined in the code itself)

Reverse the crossover signal of two moving averages. (The parameters of this bonus strategy can be changed in the settings)

See a screenshot of the indicator settings!

The indicator arrow appears after the crossing is confirmed.

There are alerts for entering a trade.

The indicator is very easy to use.

Download Now! Enjoy your use! See my other products.

They are here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/tonybeat/seller

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