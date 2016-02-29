PZ Three Drives

This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen.

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Customizable pattern sizes



Customizable colors and sizes



Customizable breakout periods

Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios



It implements visual/sound/push/mail alerts

Three Drives patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input.



Bullish patterns are blue

Bearish patterns are red

Kindly note that price patterns such as this can expand and the indicator must repaint to follow the expansion of the pattern. If the pattern repaints beyond the ratios entered in the parameters, the pattern will dissapear as it won't be valid any more. To trade these patterns, please resort to the donchian breakout signal. The Three Drives pattern does not happen very often: to find more, load the indicator many times in the chart with different amplitudes.





Technical Information



The indicator is evaluated every bar, not every tick.

The last point of the pattern repaints as the pattern expands.

You can have several indicators on the chart with different amplitudes.

An alert is displayed when the pattern forms and also when the breakout takes place.

A small percentage of trading signals can repaint. You can increase the breakout period.





Input Parameters

Amplitude: Size of the patterns to be found

Breakout Period: Donchian breakout period to time signals

Max History Bars: Amount of bars to look back when the indicator loads

Min 1-2 and 3-2 Ratio: Customizable pattern ratio

Max 1-2 and 3-2 Ratio: Customizable pattern ratio

Min OA and AB Ratio: Customizable pattern ratio

Max OA and AB Ratio: Customizable pattern ratio



Display Options: Display or hide labels and ratios



Patterns: Select colors and sizes for the lines forming the pattern

Labels: Select colors and sizes of the O,A,B and 1,2,3 labels



Ratios : Select colors and font-size for ratios



Alert on breakouts: Enable to receive alerts when a pattern is found

Alert on patterns: Enable to receive alerts when a breakout happens and arrows show up

Alert settings: Enable or disable visual, push, email and sound alerts





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

