Account X Ray Pro MT4

See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy.

An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report.





Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the panel is fully live there. Switch tabs, change the filters, hide columns, export a CSV, drag the panel around. On an empty tester history the panel builds a deterministic demonstration data set — fourteen months of trades, marked [DEMO DATA] at all times so no figure can ever be mistaken for a real result. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Account_X-Ray_Pro_User_Manual_v2_11.zip





The number no statement gives you

Every broker report tells you what a day earned. None tells you what it cost you along the way. This panel samples your floating P/L continuously and records, for each day:

Float- — the deepest unrealised loss the day ever reached, in currency and as a percentage of balance.

Float+ — the highest unrealised profit reached before you closed.





Those two figures are the real exposure of your strategy. A month at +8% that repeatedly sat at -22% floating is not the same month, and only this column shows it. Records are written to a local daily file and survive restarts, timeframe changes and terminal updates. Recording starts the day you first run the panel — earlier days show a dash rather than a made-up number.





Nine ways to slice the same history

One click on a tab, the whole table recomputes:

Summary — open positions, split Buy / Sell, the last days, and week, month, quarter and year to date.

Day, Week, Month, Quarter, Year — calendar breakdown, most recent first.

Symbol, Magic, Comment — per instrument, per robot, per order comment.





Up to sixteen columns per view: lots, trade count, profit, profit %, deposits, balance, commission, swap, the four Float columns, min / average / max duration, winrate and profit factor. A pinned Open Trades row tracks your live positions at the top, a Total row sums the whole data set at the bottom.





Filters that isolate one strategy

Symbol list, magic number list, order comment, direction, and a date range. Every figure in every tab obeys them. Point the panel at one robot on one instrument and read its true contribution, commission and swap included — including its own floating drawdown history, kept separately from your other strategies.





Build your own table, from the chart

The Setup tab holds the sixteen column switches, four presets (Full, Compact, Risk, Costs) and the sort order for the detail views. No settings window, no reload. Your layout, the active tab, the panel position and the collapsed state are stored per chart and survive a restart.





Balance curve and maximum drawdown

Under the time views, a balance curve of the periods displayed, with the deepest peak-to-trough decline marked on it and stated in currency and percent — computed on trading result alone, so a withdrawal is never counted as a loss.





Also in the box

CSV export of the current view, one click, saved to your terminal folder.

An Info tab: account, terminal, instrument and panel status in one place.

Dark and light themes, seven number formats including the European 1.234,56, two date formats.

A load meter showing exactly what the panel costs your terminal.

Drag to move, click to collapse, pagination, automatic scale reduction on narrow charts.

One panel per chart: run several instances side by side with different filters.





It never places, modifies or closes an order. It reads.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical figures.